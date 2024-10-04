‘Celebrating the Capitol’ marks Chandigarh’s modernist legacy

‘Celebrating the Capitol’, an exhibition of photographic work by architect Noor Dasmesh Singh, opens just in time for the famed modernist Indian city’s anniversary

(Image credit: Noor Dasmesh Singh)
'Celebrating the Capitol', a new exhibition of photographic work by Noor Dasmesh Singh, is about to open in Chandigarh – the architect, urbanist and Wallpaper* contributor’s home town. Organised in time for the famous 20th-century city's anniversary (it was founded on 7 October 1953), the event, planned alongside a panel discussion on the making of Chandigarh, aims at honouring the legacy of modernist architecture, Le Corbusier and his team in the country, and beyond.

(Image credit: Noor Dasmesh Singh)

Exploring Chandigarh and ‘Celebrating the Capitol’

While the exhibition opens on Monday 7 October, the panel event kicks off the celebration in style on Saturday 5th, leading smoothly onto the art show's inauguration. The exhibition is set in the Capitol itself – at the brutalist Tower of Shadow – a 'dream venue', according to Singh.

(Image credit: Noor Dasmesh Singh)

A feted architectural pilgrimage destination for experts and enthusiasts the world around, Chandigarh's Capitol complex was designed by Le Corbusier and his team in the mid-20th century. It is now a Unesco World Heritage monument.

(Image credit: Noor Dasmesh Singh)

Its three main buildings – the Palace of Assembly, the Secretariat Building and the High Court – are monumental and sculptural. Meanwhile, the complex also comprises four distinct standalone monuments, the Geometric Hill, the Tower of Shadows, the Martyrs Monument, and the Open Hand Monument, which has since come to symbolise the city.

(Image credit: Noor Dasmesh Singh)

Le Corbusier also famously designed, apart from the buildings, the complex's furniture, fittings and artworks, making this a truly holistic opus spanning scales and disciplines.

Many of the furniture pieces were gradually lost or damaged. British-Indian collector Rajan Bijlani has long been tracking down and restoring pieces of unseen Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret Chandigarh furniture, making up a valuable collection and celebrating its legacy.

(Image credit: Noor Dasmesh Singh)

noorarchitects.com

Ellie Stathaki

Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).

