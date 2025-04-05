A triplex Mumbai penthouse contains sculptural staircases and expansive terraces
Enso House is a multigenerational Mumbai penthouse by S+PS Architects that combines a reorganised interior programme with bespoke finishes and crafts
An elaborate Mumbai penthouse was born out of the constrictions of lockdown, creating a spacious and artful living space that has blossomed further in the years that followed. The work of Mumbai-based S+PS Architects, Enso House is a rich domestic environment enlivened by art, design and bold architectural interventions.
Tour this refreshed Mumbai penthouse
‘A lot was happening in 2020 when we were appointed to design a penthouse on the 50th and 51st floor, with a terrace and pool on the 52nd floor,’ says practice co-founder Pinkish Shah, who set up S+PS Architects with Shilpa Gore-Shah in in 1997. ‘There was a need to feel a sense of freedom in an otherwise restrictive situation that the world had come to during Covid-19,’ he continues. ‘One wanted to sense the free air and the ground simultaneously.’
The tower has views across the Aarey Milk Colony, part of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and one of the few remaining green spaces within greater Mumbai. The clients had previously spent 15 years living in Chicago, but the opportunity of creating a completely custom home in Mumbai offered up new opportunities, inside and out.
The existing apartment was stripped out and reconfigured. Arranged across three floors, the most important new element was a new location for the staircase. S+PS removed the original and added in a spiral stair, a ‘primary protagonist’ that unites the space and becomes the visual focus for the entire apartment.
The staircase, finished in a vivid orange with timber treads, emphasises the double height space in the main living room and is the first thing one sees when one enters the apartment at the 50th floor.
The bold colour of the winding structure also serves as a backdrop to a living that stretches the length of the apartment, complete with two separate terraces providing views across the national park. Also on this level is the kitchen and staff accommodation, along with a generous en-suite grandparents’ room.
The floor of the main living room is laid with a terrazzo ‘carpet’, a patterned inlay that incorporates golden Jaisalmer stone, granite, marble and copper, paired with a hand-woven carpet designed by the architects to pick up the same patterns and forms. On this level there’s an enclosable media space, as well as bespoke storage made from wood and copper and a raised glass bar counter.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The dining room sits in the double-height space alongside the spiral stair. It overlooks a generous plant-filled balcony, with walls and ceiling made from softly curved concrete panels to modulate the light. On the level above, the architects have installed a rotating polished steel window, a circle that pivots open to create a connection between the dining room and the son’s bedroom on the floor above. The architects cite the inspiration of Anish Kapoor’s Cloud Gate sculpture in creating this playful device.
Up here there’s also a multi-functional space that can serve as guest accommodation or a Puja room, complete with work design and a sliding partition to enclose it off from the rest of the apartment. In addition to the son’s bedroom suite, this level also contains the primary bedroom; both bedrooms share a terrace. A second spiral staircase leads up to the terrace level, lit by a new skylight atop a polished copper cone.
The roof terrace is expansive, and comes complete with a private pool, alfresco dining room with louvered ceiling to protect against the monsoon, along with more seating, a projection wall, planting and even vegetable patches. ‘Having a private pool with a terrace with the open sky above was a boon, but one missed the treetops,’ Shah says. ‘Luckily the borrowed landscape of the Aarey Colony helped soothe the eyes.’ The apartment’s name comes from the Japanese word ‘ensō’, a circular symbol that expresses the state of wholeness and completion.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Emerging galleries to discover during Milan Design Week
Wallpaper’s Milan editor has the inside track on the younger design galleries coming to town
By Laura May Todd Published
-
Exploring this whimsical North London home feels like going down the rabbit hole
Wallpaper* series, The Inside Story, spotlights intriguing, exciting or innovative interiors. OntheSq is the result of a renovation of a beautiful period property, which has been dressed in a mélange of designs loosely inspired by 'Alice in Wonderland'
By Anna Solomon Published
-
This ‘architourism’ trip explores India’s architectural history, from Mughal to modernism
Architourian is offering travellers a seven-night exploration of northern India’s architectural marvels, including Chandigarh, the city designed by Le Corbusier
By Anna Solomon Published
-
This ‘architourism’ trip explores India’s architectural history, from Mughal to modernism
Architourian is offering travellers a seven-night exploration of northern India’s architectural marvels, including Chandigarh, the city designed by Le Corbusier
By Anna Solomon Published
-
At the Institute of Indology, a humble new addition makes all the difference
Continuing the late Balkrishna V Doshi’s legacy, Sangath studio design a new take on the toilet in Gujarat
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Pretty in pink: Mumbai's new residential tower shakes up the cityscape
'Satguru’s Rendezvous' in Mumbai houses luxury apartments behind its elegant fluted concrete skin. We take a tour.
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Join our world tour of contemporary homes across five continents
We take a world tour of contemporary homes, exploring case studies of how we live; we make five stops across five continents
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Walk through an Indian villa near Mumbai, where time slows down
In this Indian villa, Architecture Brio weaves together water features, stunning gardens and graceful compositions to create a serene retreat near Mumbai
By Stephen Crafti Published
-
Nine emerging Indian architecture studios on a mission to transform their country
We survey the emerging Indian architecture studios and professionals, who come armed with passion, ideas and tools designed to foster and bolster their country's creative growth
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
STO.M.P on the architecture studio's work, love of craftmanship and 'the cinematic details'
We zoom into Indian architects STO.M.P from Madurai, exploring their growing portfolio and cinematic sensibility
By Vaishnavi Nayel Talawadekar Published
-
Indian architectural studio Social Design Collaborative on its open and inclusive approach
Social Design Collaborative from New Delhi on creating its big, collaborative ideas for all
By Ellie Stathaki Published