North Studio’s Rahul Bhushan: ‘I’m just a simple boy with a big dream – to make the world a better place’
North Studio, from the Himalayan region of Himachal in India, tells us about its vision of ‘low-impact environments’ and inspiring architecture
If you dropped North Studio’s Rahul Bhushan in the middle of a forest with no food or water, by the end of the week, he’ll have designed a sustainable treehouse, started a wildlife yoga retreat, and convinced the squirrels to invest in eco-friendly architecture. The architect, hailing from the Indian Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, is a master at harmonising with nature, infusing it into his work by reviving ancient mountain-building techniques.
Using wood, stone, and mud, Bhushan creates earthquake-resilient structures designed to blend seamlessly into their environment and withstand its vicissitudes. ‘Our vision is to create low-impact environments that are as much a part of the landscape as the trees and rivers around them,’ he explains.
Meet Himalayan architects North Studio
Bhushan’s practice, founded in May 2017, is dedicated to empowering indigenous communities, preserving traditional design and fostering social development while addressing pressing issues such as climate change, cultural loss, and environmental degradation. ‘I feel a profound responsibility as an architect to safeguard the wisdom of our ancestors,’ says Bhushan, who completed his master’s degree from CEPT University in 2016 and an executive programme from IIM Ahmedabad in 2018.
Bhushan admits it’s been a journey. ‘We’ve spent over a decade studying and documenting 200- to 300-year-old buildings. Ancient architecture and engineering have always been passed down orally, but our research has brought much of it to light,’ he says.
Bhushan remains a willing student. ‘Here in Himachal Pradesh, no one has the same job year after year. Each season brings something new, and we live in harmony with nature. What’s the fun in just being an architect when I can be a cook, a gardener, and a musician as well?’ he laughs. Next year he will publish a book documenting his experiences with indigenous crafts and practices, highlighting the lessons he’s learned along the way.
North has five verticals: architecture and design, construction, workshops, ecotourism, and a foundation for community support. ‘It’s a living, breathing centre for sustainable architecture, craft innovation, and community,’ Bhushan says. His 12-member team of engineers, designers, architects, craftspeople, and artists has worked on projects including a pagoda-style temple, a cabin inspired by Dhajji Himalayan architecture, and furniture with nailless joinery. Next on his list is an off-grid campus for North featuring regenerative energy practices. ‘I’m just a simple boy with a big dream – to make the world a better place.’
This article appears in the January 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
