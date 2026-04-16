Kelly Wearstler, queen of the maximalist interior, will be at Milan Design Week 2026 to launch a new furniture collection designed in tandem with H&M Home. The Scandinavian brand is already renowned for its inspired fashion collaborations, but this is its first collaborative furnishings collection. It's no first for Wearstler, though, who has already notched up retail partnerships with the likes of Farrow & Ball, The Rug Company and Lee Jofa (not to mention her unforgettable dripping disco ball sculptures by Dutch art collective Rotganzen for her gallery initiative).

Partnering with the ‘best in class' across an array of mediums is in her DNA. And H&M Home makes a lot of sense in Wearstler's multi-faceted world. ‘Over the years, H&M has engaged in some incredible partnerships, from Karl Lagerfeld to Maison Margiela,' she says. ‘We wanted to be in that same boat. It was such an exciting opportunity.'

Milan Design Week: Kelly Wearstler and H&M Home at at Palazzo Acerbi

Wearstler holding prototypes of the tall version of the ‘Cova’ candleholders, which come in two colourways (Image credit: Gemma Warren)

Through her eponymous luxury lifestyle brand, Wearstler has been designing objects since the 1990s, but she was keen to offer a collection at a more affordable price point, while still retaining quality and craftsmanship. Launching in 28 markets, the collection includes chairs, tables and lamps, as well as a series of tabletop items, ranging from wooden vases to drinking glasses. Anyone who has visited one of Weastler's luxury lifestyle-forward Proper hotels will immediately recognise her distinctive aesthetic.

‘We still had a lot of boundaries,' she says. ‘Every piece had to be modular, but it pushed us to be more creative.' While all the objects in the collection feel unique, Wearstler was also keen that they work with any environment. ‘I wanted to operate under the ethos of just offering great accessible design.'

‘Soluna Lounge’ and ‘Poma Accent’ and ‘Avern’ chairs (Image credit: Gemma Warren)

To mark this double-debut moment, an installation, produced by Studio Boum, will be unveiled at Palazzo Acerbi, a 17th-century baroque palace that has long been closed to the public. Wearstler's excitement is palpable. ‘I wanted to make sure it was some place that could help tell the story of the collection. It had an emotional feeling for me, and it checked all the boxes.'

(Image credit: Gemma Warren)

The palazzo, with its soaring columns and opulent frescoes, offers a striking juxtaposition with the collection's bold contemporary aesthetic. Building on concepts of routine, habit and modular synergy, the installation will include everyday objects, such as candlesticks, board games and clothing racks, which will form part of an immersive journey through the senses. ‘These objects are part of your daily ritual, and the way they all come together with texture and material, creates this beautiful tension,' says Wearstler. Materials were sourced from all over the world, using a mix of local workshops. ‘At my studio, there's always an attention to material, and we like to have a different hand at everything we do. When we design a hotel, we make sure we work with different workshops for every piece in a room.' Lately, India has proved to be a big draw for Wearstler, in particular, Jaipur and Mumbai. ‘I visited many workshops there and was just so inspired by that country – the culture, the people, the creative talent. You can just feel the energy.'

The ‘Emera’ table lamp comes in a choice of two sizes and two colourways (Image credit: Gemma Warren)

While her core philosophy has always been about creating beauty, there is a contrasting edge in her projects and personal style. ‘I would say my style is a free-spirited chameleon because every project is different, and every project is about the story. Whether it's a brand that we're designing for or a residential project for a family, we're still telling a love story.'

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Kelly Wearstler H&M Home will be on show from 21-26 April at Palazzo Acerbi, Corso di Porta Romana 3, Milan. The full collection will launch in stores and online in September