Large-scale experiential installations have become a mainstay at Salone del Mobile and Milan Design Week; they can help artists, designers and curators communicate ideas that leave an indelible mark on viewers and participants. Often, they are visually arresting spectacles, but messaging can easily lose potency as people scramble to capture photos rather than question the meaning of what they are seeing. AI technology features prominently at this year’s fair, as do references to nature and the environment. Here are just a few of the impactful and effective experiential presentations from Milan Design Week 2026 – see our guide to what’s on and our live blog from editors on the ground for more.

‘Anima Mundi. A Visionary Impulse’ by Dot Dot Dot and Geely

(Image credit: © Lorenzo Palmieri)

At the Fondazione Istituto dei Ciechi (Blind Institute), transdisciplinary studio Dot Dot Dot and car-maker Geely are making people stop and listen. In a neoclassical room with a self-playing organ, the sound is triggered by the number of people in the space. Semi-transparent veils produce imagery fed by data-gathering from the room using AI. The floor-to-ceiling veils are angled to create a perspective view with the organ as a focal point. ‘We wanted to question what renaissance means now, today humans are no longer at the centre, but part of an ecosystem where we need to listen to the other elements, too,’ explains Dot Dot Dot co-founder Laura Dellamotta. The dramatic musical composition is designed by Nicola Ariutti and reinterpreted by an algorithm and played through the 4,000 pipes.

Fondazione Istituto dei Ciechi Via Vivaio 7, Milan

‘Garden of the Hesperides’ by Annabel Karim Kassar

(Image credit: © Saverio Lombardi Vallauri)

Annabel Karim Kassar recreates the Greek myth of a lost world with fruits of immortality. ‘Garden of the Hesperides’ is aptly sited in a hidden orchard – Orto Botanico di Brera – as part of the wider exhibition, ‘Interni Materiae’. Kassar has translated the latin word materiae to mean origin and concept, creating a sense of wonder through storytelling. The architect encourages visitors to discover the nine nymphs (Hesperides) who protect the fruits of immortality from a serpent. Large-format figurative paintings on Plexiglas are dotted around the garden, while a celestial blue-framed arched walkway guides participants on their path to discovery.

Orto Botanico di Brera, Via Brera 28/via Fiori Oscuri 4, Milan

‘Infinity’ by Marco Nereo Rotelli

(Image credit: © Saverio Lombardi Vallauri)

This AI-driven installation by Venetian artist Marco Nereo Rotelli transforms Milan’s Cortile della Farmacia into a space for reflection on human values. The immersive, interactive installation uses environmental sensors that respond to visitors' presence, making them participants in the work. You interact with it by choosing a question such as: ‘Would you pay more to save the planet?’ You answer, and a poetic verse by Valerio Magrelli is projected onto one of the screens. Rotelli has collaborated with 2007 Nobel Prize-winning climate scientist Riccardo Valentini, while musician Alessio Bertallot contributes ‘Codice d’Acqua’ (water code), a generative AI soundscape.

Università degli Studi, Via Festa del Perdono 7, Milan

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‘The Sound of Premium’ by WOA Studio for Continental

(Image credit: © Continental)

Tyre manufacturer Continental’s installation at Base in the Tortona district highlights the impact of sound pollution. Visitors walk through a space filled with tall columns of varying heights, representing an urban setting; the columns illuminate in time with the music as it builds to a crescendo and quietens back down. Designed by WOA Studio, ‘The Sound of Premium’ also proposes one way to reduce sound pollution: better tyres. Continental’s innovative ‘ContiSilent’ and ‘Silent Pattern’ tyres, which are designed to reduce noise levels, contributing to quieter cities.

Base, Via Bergongnone 34, Milan, base.milano.it

‘Metamorphosis in Motion’ by Lina Ghotmeh

(Image credit: © Nathalie Krag)

Paris-based architect Lina Ghotmeh has transformed the courtyard of Milan's historic Palazzo Litta into a pink labyrinth. The installation, called ‘Metamorphosis in Motion’ (read our review), creates distinct zones for reflection, conversation, movement, and rest. Scents of cypress, cedar, and olibanum evoke Ghotmeh's Lebanese homeland, while soft seating, a talk space, a bookshop, and a food tasting area invite visitors to linger. Conceived as an antidote to the design fair’s frenetic pace, the work prioritises human connection and participation over spectacle.

Palazzo Litta, 24 Corso Magenta Milan, moscapartners.it/variations-2026

‘Oasis’ by Rick Tegelaar

(Image credit: Ronald Smits)

Another installation offering respite is ‘Oasis’, a solo show by Dutch designer Rick Tegelaar, that provides insight into his process. Botanical artist Pim Schrier has helped Tegelaar create a verdant ‘room’ that instantly calms the senses. You enter the installation through a tunnel made from illuminated, woven plywood screens. This leads to a new lighting collection by Tegelaar called ‘Traces’, featuring pendant and wall lights, also made from plywood, stained in wood oil, bent and suspended into a stingray form. The air is softly, but noticeably perfumed with a scent by SOM Tales of Perfume, while mechanical panels create a gentle breeze around a sanctuary that’s designed for meditation.

Spazio Adatto, Viale Abruzzi 13, Milan

‘Aqua Sanctuary’ by Grohe

(Image credit: David Büchler)

Grohe has created an exhibition focused on wellbeing, called ‘Aqua Sanctuary’, which unfolds across three sanctums. The first reimagines what a shower can look like, with light and water working in harmony to highlight a sculptural faucet suspended from the ceiling. In the second sanctum, precious stone and metals are the foundations of the Atrio Private Collection – a Buster + Punch collaboration offering elegant tap fixtures with quartz inserts. In the final sanctum, a bath in Phantom Black with Caesarstone Vanilla Noir details steals the show. This piece can be personalised thanks to its interchangeable inserts.

Teatro Studio Melato, Via Rivoli 6, Milan