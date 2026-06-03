Emirates has completed the first refurbishment of the two-class Airbus A380, introducing its Premium Economy cabin to the upper deck of the double-decker for the first time. Now operating between Dubai and Birmingham, the aircraft – registered A6-EUX – is the latest step in Emirates’ multi-billion-dollar retrofit programme.

Emirates rethinks the A380

(Image credit: Courtesy of Emirates)

The redesign transforms the aircraft from a two-class layout into a three-class configuration, comprising 76 Business Class seats, 56 Premium Economy seats and 437 Economy seats. More significantly, it reshapes how space is allocated across the A380’s vast upper deck. To accommodate the new cabin, Emirates Engineering removed 120 Economy seats and undertook a complex reworking of the aircraft’s interior architecture, including the repositioning of galleys, storage areas, partitions and overhead bins, alongside associated electrical and plumbing modifications.

Completed entirely in-house in Dubai, the project required approximately 35,000 man-hours from a team of around 50 engineers and technicians. The first aircraft took two months to complete, although future retrofits are expected to be delivered in around 30 days as the programme gathers pace.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Emirates)

Beyond the revised layout, the refurbishment introduces updated interiors throughout the aircraft, from nose to tail: new-generation seating, refreshed carpets, contemporary material finishes and rich cabin detailing

The retrofit forms part of a wider programme that has already upgraded 95 aircraft, including 42 A380s and 53 Boeing 777s. By the end of 2026, all 15 of Emirates’ remaining two-class A380s will be reconfigured, extending the airline’s Premium Economy offering across a greater share of its flagship fleet.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Emirates)

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