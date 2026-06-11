K-Beauty gets aboard Etihad Airways flights
The UAE carrier’s new collectable business class amenity kits celebrate destinations across its network and come with products by cult Korean skincare brand Laneige
Scan the duty-free section at Incheon Airport, and you'll see multipacks of K-beauty products nearing scarcity. The boom in Korean skincare shows no signs of waning, nor does the face-mask routine after take-off. Now, Etihad Airways is giving business-class travellers (and the skincare-obsessed) another reason to look forward to boarding by partnering with Seoul-based powerhouse Laneige (becoming the first to do so) for a new range of premium amenity kits.
The hottest business-class upgrade? Better skin
From 15 June 2026, the UAE flag carrier will start rolling out a series of 14 collectable designs inspired by cities across its rapidly expanding global network. Seven designs will debut initially, representing Abu Dhabi, Krabi, Mumbai, Lisbon, Addis Ababa, Calgary and Atlanta, with additional cities set to join the collection over time.
Available in two styles – Pouch and Slim – each bag features its corresponding city name and geographic coordinates embossed, alongside bespoke artwork in the lining inspired by the location. Inside, guests will find a selection of hydration-focused essentials from the Laneige Wonder range, including the bestselling Water Sleeping Mask, Lip Sleeping Mask and a nourishing hand cream – all chosen to combat the drying effects of long-haul travel and soothe skin while sleeping.
‘It’s an effortless, sensorial journey where skin barrier science supports recovery, comfort, and energy throughout the flight,’ says PilKyung Choi, brand president of Laneige.
Bags are loaded on board at random, meaning passengers may receive a different destination with every flight. The launch builds on the popularity of Etihad’s limited-edition Finjans (traditional Arabic coffee cups gifted to First Class guests) and forms part of its wider wellbeing strategy, which has already introduced initiatives such as its Quiet Cabin concept.
‘By uniting Laneige’s skin-barrier science with recovery-focused care for travel-stressed, jet-lagged skin, we are creating an effortless, sensorial experience designed to support comfort and energy at altitude. It is skincare you feel, lightweight and intuitive, powered by science,’ adds Choi.
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Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. Her work sits at the intersection of art, design, and culture. In 2026, she was awarded Young Arts Journalist of the Year at the Chartered Institute of Journalists’ annual Young Journalist Awards.