Getting comfortable without a lie-flat seat on a long-haul flight is something most travellers never manage to master. No matter what angle you contort yourself into or how many supports you pile around you, the result is inevitably the same: twisted, cramped, too hot or too cold – all while trying to ignore the screaming child a few rows back. Until now, perhaps.

(Image credit: Tangerine x Buzz)

Australia-based travel amenities specialist Buzz and UK design consultancy Tangerine believe they've cracked the code with a new series of premium travel accessories built around the particular frustrations of premium economy passengers. Combining a blanket, eye mask, earbuds and support cushions, the collaboration aims to redefine comfort in premium economy.

Currently in the prototype phase, the products are being presented to airlines or potential inclusion in cabin-class amenity offerings.

The collection targets four of the most stubborn in-flight pain points. First is the Cocooning Blanket, featuring cloud-inspired 'pinsonic' detailing that wraps around the body to enhance a sense of security. Pair it with the Sensory Shut-out Eye Mask, which integrates sound-reducing earbuds directly into the straps – an ingenious solution for anyone who has lost an earbud down the side of a seat. The earbuds also detach for independent use.

(Image credit: Tangerine x Buzz)

Then there's what may be the biggest game-changer of the range: the Adjustable Flat-Roll Neck Pillow. Frequent flyers will know the limitations of the traditional U-shape, and this design discards it in favour of a more adaptable format that can be configured into multiple positions.

The lower back, meanwhile, rarely gets the attention it deserves – yet it's often among the first areas to protest on a long flight. The Foldout Lumbar Cushion addresses this, offering both lower-back and lateral support while adapting to shifting postures.

(Image credit: Tangerine x Buzz)

The four products were developed over a six-month period of close collaboration, with Tangerine leading concept development and Buzz contributing manufacturing and operational expertise. The teams worked through weekly video sessions, shared digital workspaces and iterative prototyping cycles.

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Sustainability has also been built into the brief. Both teams are exploring biomaterial foams for key components, with a longer-term ambition to create amenities designed to be washed, reused and recycled.

(Image credit: Tangerine x Buzz)

The accessories aim to narrow the comfort gap between economy and business class – without the business-class prices. Whether it fully delivers will depend on the individual – but as a starting point, it represents one of the most coherent rethinks of in-flight amenities in some time.