This apartment in Worli, Mumbai, is a calm oasis floating above the Indian city's central, upscale neighbourhood. As Mumbai is slowly and steadily densifying, evolving building norms have allowed more homes to be constructed on the same piece of land. As a result, a big part of its building stock from the 1980s is currently being transformed into bigger and taller towers to house more apartments. Taking advantage of this newfound space in the sky is designer Rajiv Saini and his namesake firm, who have transformed a private unit nestled on the 60th floor of a local high-rise.

(Image credit: Giorgio Possenti )

Step inside this Worli apartment in Mumbai

Worli is a sought-after area, with its Arabian Sea views and blend of contemporary developments with traditional fishing villages. Saini worked closely with his client, who made his money in the international financial markets. ‘The request was to create an easy, timeless, and serene space to function as a respite from the urban chaos and cacophony that is Mumbai,’ explains Saini.

Currently residing in California with his partner, the client visits Mumbai several times a year for business. The apartment was conceived to serve as their base in India, and occupies the new 360 West by Oberoi tower, just one lane behind Mumbai’s coveted Worli Sea Face.

(Image credit: Giorgio Possenti )

Even though we had never met before (the client reached out to me based on recommendations made by his friends who live in India) we seemed to hit it off from our first meeting itself,' says Saini. 'We had similar ideas about what the space should offer and we both immediately agreed that while the home would be super luxurious, it ought to be restrained and neutral, allowing us to layer the spaces with important artworks.'

(Image credit: Giorgio Possenti )

While it was clear from the start that the ocean view would take centre stage, the interiors and layout were less certain. Originally planned as a four-bed apartment (it’s a little over 5,500 sq feet), Saini converted it to a spacious three-bed home.

(Image credit: Giorgio Possenti )

Designer Saini has worked in this area before, having recently designed the twin NJM & PVM coastal apartments for two brothers, each with different aesthetic preferences. This Worli project also highlights the ocean views and embraces the open-plan nature of the apartment, which makes it perfect for entertaining.

(Image credit: Giorgio Possenti )

In addition to the three bedrooms, there’s a family room, an office space, and a flowing living, dining and kitchen area. In the heart of the space is a cleverly positioned glass wall. This acts as a divide between living areas without breaking the eyeline and view of the sea. Further architectural details include a sunken ceiling in the dining area, which elevates the space and captures the eye.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Giorgio Possenti )

The material palette is soothing. Cool cream tones are coupled with warming brown ones found in furnishings and textiles. Contemporary art pieces add dynamic movement to the interior space. The contrast of shapes and materials ensures the apartment doesn't feel clinical – but centres on a warm sense of minimalism.

(Image credit: Giorgio Possenti )

The client, who enjoys hosting, can make use of the large terrace attached to the living room, which allows socialising to spill over into the outdoors. This comfortable outdoor deck effortlessly becomes a natural extension of the living room, providing animated views of downtown Mumbai.

(Image credit: Giorgio Possenti )

rajiv_saini_associates.com