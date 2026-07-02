After her inaugural exhibition and performance late last year, Australia-born Italian artist and trained architect Bianca Censori is turning her hand to creative direction.

YE - KING (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Censori has marked the release of partner Ye’s latest album, Bully, by directing three of his music videos: ‘Father’, ‘Gemini Season’ and, now, ‘King’. Translating the immersion of the listening experience into an evocative aesthetic, Censori considers the full prism of sensations triggered by the music when setting the creative direction.

(Image credit: Ye, 'King')

(Image credit: Ye, King)

‘I experience music visually,’ she says. ‘The song doesn’t just sound like something – it looks like something. The rhythm, the drums, the pacing, even the texture of the vocals trigger something visual. It is as though the music is painting a picture.’

In ‘King’, this takes shape in a surreal journey that sees Ye symbolically crowned as king. Censori intertwines metaphor throughout a narrative that considers the tension between reality and public perception.

(Image credit: Ye, King)

(Image credit: Ye, King)

‘Narrative is a consequence of the environment,’ Censori adds. ‘I build the world first, and the narrative follows naturally from it. Colour influences my approach. “Father” sounded green. ‘Gemini Season” sounded ivory. “King” sounded blue.’

(Image credit: Ye, King)

(Image credit: Ye, King)

(Image credit: Ye, 'King')

(Image credit: Ye, 'King')

(Image credit: Ye, 'King')