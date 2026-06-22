For Victoria Beckham, creating a beauty line has never been just about producing some of the industry’s most acclaimed cosmetics, but about giving a platform to beauty in various forms.

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham Beauty)

This mission is clearly realised in the brand’s consistent support of artists, showcasing their talent and partnering on collaborations that draw inspiration from Victoria Beckham Beauty products. Most recently, the brand celebrated the launch of its newest product, the Blush Stylus, by teaming up with the sculptor and ceramic artist Phoebe Collings-James to create a one-of-a-kind artwork inspired by the intuitive nature of the product. Over four interlocking ceramic panels, Collings-James richly textured surfaces covered in sweeping circles and etched markings that document the movement of her hand. In this way, the artwork is a clever artistic expression of the Blush Stylus – a thin pen-like stick with a rounded bullet tip designed to easily and noticeably create a flush of colour on the face.

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham Beauty)

‘Following Phoebe's work over the past year has been a true source of inspiration,’ says Victoria Beckham in an exclusive statement to Wallpaper*. ‘Clay as a material resonated so deeply with Blush Stylus, with the shades taking their names from painting techniques. There's something so intimate about the way she works: the way her hand remains visible on the surface, the way the material remembers pressure, gesture and transformation. That felt completely aligned with what Blush Stylus is about – playful gestures and emotional traces, coming together through texture, colour and form. It feels like a conversation.’

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham Beauty)

The sentiment is echoed by Collings-James themselves. ‘That colour tonality of Blush Stylus – that range from deep reds through to pinks – was where it began for me, they say. ‘It connected directly to the iron-rich red clay I work with, and to the tin-pink glazes I developed especially for this project. The free, swooping gesture of the Blush Stylus also found its way in, becoming a direct influence on the mark-making across the clay's surface.’

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham Beauty)

For Beckham, seeing the final product confirmed why she has aligned her brand with artists and makers from the very beginning. ‘Art has always been close to my heart, in so many shapes and forms,’ she says. ‘Beauty is about identity and self-expression – and I find that absolutely central to Phoebe's practice. The way her work balances softness alongside fractured textures, fluidity next to exposed clay, embracing unpredictability as part of the final composition. Working with Phoebe allowed us to bring that philosophy to life in a way that goes far beyond a product. It became something greater.’

Victoria Beckham Beauty Blush Stylus $38 SHOP NOW

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