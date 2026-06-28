Bridging that gap between traditional London townhouse and the metropolis's rich offering of purely contemporary homes, Vabel Townhouse is the newest development created by Vabel – the design and development studio founded in 2009 by Daniel Baliti and Jeremy Spencer. The business has been making its mark on the capital with its design-led, architecturally rich projects, and the latest, set on the south end of Queensway, a stone's throw from Hyde Park, follows this creative approach to the T.

(Image credit: Taran Wilkhu)

Discover Vabel Townhouse in London's Queensway

Inspired by the timeless nature of Victorian townhouses and terraces and following the rhythm of the street's massing and facade grids, Vabel Townhouse scales up the single-family home property into a boutique, just 28-home new build structure clad in elegant light brick.

(Image credit: Felix Speller)

Upon stepping inside, the visitor is greeted by a calming, block-surface and richly minimalist lobby. Warm, dark timbers balance out the vibrant, immersive pink and green stone on the floors and walls. It is all symmetrically placed in a manner that draws on the art deco grandeur of interiors such as Eltham Palace, around a contemporary fireplace, with a discreet reception desk to one side.

(Image credit: Felix Speller)

(Image credit: Felix Speller)

Upstairs, units range from one- to three-bedroom ones, including apartments and maisonettes. Two penthouses crown the top. Green spaces, from the rear garden (accessible to all, and leading to the residents' gym) to the planted roof at the front, where the building is set back, enrich the living experience, adding private outdoor areas which complement the nearby, public, leafy expanses of Hyde Park.

(Image credit: Felix Speller)

The Vabel creative team designed all interiors and crafted different iterations and moods with the first five of nine fully furnished apartments that Vabel Townhouse will offer. The high level of bespoke attention ensures every interior is brimming with personality - with not only joinery and built-in furniture and elements such as kitchens, but a lot of the furniture, too, being tailored to the specific project, or sourced especially.

(Image credit: Felix Speller)

(Image credit: Felix Speller)

'From the beginning, our ambition was to create homes that are differentiated and offer an elevated living experience. Every element of the design has been carefully curated to create a sanctuary of calm, but also to energise and inspire, from the architectural language of the building through to the bespoke joinery, natural stone, landscaping and interior finishes within each residence,' says Spencer, who is also the creative director at Vabel.

(Image credit: Felix Speller)

'What makes this project particularly special is the extraordinary level of attention to detail that has gone into every decision. As a fully integrated design and development studio, we have been able to oversee every aspect of the process, ensuring that the original vision has been nurtured through to completion without compromise. The result is a collection of homes defined by exceptional craftsmanship, beautiful materials and cutting-edge design – enriching the human experience.'

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Felix Speller)

(Image credit: Felix Speller)

The scheme follows Vabel Lawrence in Seven Sisters, and is only one of the two projects Vabel has in Queensway. Further up the road, a second Vabel residential development is currently in the works.

(Image credit: Taran Wilkhu)

vabel.co.uk