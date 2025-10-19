Commune Design’s new rug collection is a psychedelic trip
The Los Angeles-based company worked with Christopher Farr on its groovy rug collection inspired by 1960s and 1970s Northern California
Commune Design, the Los Angeles-based design studio, has unveiled a psychedelia-inspired collection of hand-knotted wool and silk rugs for contemporary rug company Christopher Farr. The collection boasts warm and inviting tones, with floral patterns interpreted through the lens of 1960s and 1970s Northern California.
Commune Design’s ‘Psychedelic’ collection for Christopher Farr
Three rug patterns, ‘Poppies’, ‘Weed’ and ‘Mushroom’ offer an alternative interpretation of classic Persian and European designs, yet the overall tone dances between old and new. Instead of a classic William Morris ivy border, cannabis garlands wrap rug edges. A gemstone palette of hues adopts the colour saturation typical of silk-screen Fillmore concert posters. And huge, scattered technicolour poppies evoke the work of a Jean-Michel Frank, nodding to the French designer’s 'luxe pauvre' (poor luxury) aesthetic.
The entire collection is rooted in a Northern California aesthetic, Commune Design having strong ties to the area. The designers took aesthetic cues from the region's arts and crafts traditions as well as its natural scenery, which includes the Sierra Nevada and redwood forests.
The design studio felt it fitting to shoot the ‘Psychedelic’ collection in late artist JB Blunk’s hand-built home. Reflecting an avant-garde, free-thinking approach to construction, the Blunk House encapsulates materiality, texture and colour; ‘[It's] everything we aim these rugs to be’, say the designers.
Commune Design's work matches the ethos of Christopher Farr; the artist and designer started his eponymous brand in 1988, with a mission to unite heritage textile craftsmanship with contemporary design.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
The Hart Marylebone marks the next chapter in London’s design-led pubs
The trio behind The Pelican and The Hero turn to Marylebone, fusing Victoriana, intimacy and culinary honesty in their most ambitious project yet
-
This compact gym by Cassina and Technogym takes up less than one square metre
Giulia Foscari's Ottagono becomes a compact gym created with Cassina and Technogym, which just made its debut at the Hotel du Cap Eden Roc
-
Dutch Design Awards 2025 honour a new generation of creatives
Recognising the use of AI as a design tool, social commentary, and new materials, this year’s Dutch Design Awards go to Vera van der Burg; Willem de Haan; and Marten van Middelkoop and Joost Dingemans of Plasticiet