Commune Design, the Los Angeles-based design studio, has unveiled a psychedelia-inspired collection of hand-knotted wool and silk rugs for contemporary rug company Christopher Farr. The collection boasts warm and inviting tones, with floral patterns interpreted through the lens of 1960s and 1970s Northern California.

Three rug patterns, ‘Poppies’, ‘Weed’ and ‘Mushroom’ offer an alternative interpretation of classic Persian and European designs, yet the overall tone dances between old and new. Instead of a classic William Morris ivy border, cannabis garlands wrap rug edges. A gemstone palette of hues adopts the colour saturation typical of silk-screen Fillmore concert posters. And huge, scattered technicolour poppies evoke the work of a Jean-Michel Frank, nodding to the French designer’s 'luxe pauvre' (poor luxury) aesthetic.

The entire collection is rooted in a Northern California aesthetic, Commune Design having strong ties to the area. The designers took aesthetic cues from the region's arts and crafts traditions as well as its natural scenery, which includes the Sierra Nevada and redwood forests.

The design studio felt it fitting to shoot the ‘Psychedelic’ collection in late artist JB Blunk’s hand-built home. Reflecting an avant-garde, free-thinking approach to construction, the Blunk House encapsulates materiality, texture and colour; ‘[It's] everything we aim these rugs to be’, say the designers.

Commune Design's work matches the ethos of Christopher Farr; the artist and designer started his eponymous brand in 1988, with a mission to unite heritage textile craftsmanship with contemporary design.

