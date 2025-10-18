On Saturday evening (18 October), the Dutch Design Foundation announced the three winners of the Dutch Design Awards 2025, with designers Vera van der Burg; Willem de Haan; and Marten van Middelkoop and Joost Dingemans of Plasticiet receiving the annual accolade.

The award was presented by textile innovator Borre Akkersdijk, chair of a jury comprising Sabine Marcelis, architect Paul Cournet, lifestyle brand Patta co-founder Guillaume Schmidt and Samir Bantal, architect and director at AMO.

Dutch Design Awards 2025: meet the the winners

‘A subject recognition algorithm’ by Vera van der Burg, created in collaboration with Gijs de Boer. 'If we explicitly train an algorithm on someone’s personal values, can it capture something of their particular way of seeing?' ask the designers. 'While an object recognition algorithm usually tries to learn the definition of an object, we explore the potential for a subject recognition algorithm: can an AI learn to see the value and meaning of an object for someone?' (Image credit: Courtesy Vera van der Burg)

A designer and researcher exploring AI as a tool for creativity and self-reflection, Vera van der Burg looks into opportunities of integrating machine learning and automation into everyday life. 'How can we stay in control and use AI for the greater good?' she asks, and answers through virtual images and physical installations that challenge our perception of design.

‘Motor Home’ by Willem de Haan, 2024, a boat designed to resemble a house submerged in a flood (Image credit: Courtesy Willem de Haan)

Willem De Haan, meanwhile, draws inspiration from film and theatre to create bold public installations that aim to challenge 'the unspoken social rules of everyday life'. His practice caught the jury's attention for offering a contemporary application of the Dutch design tradition: critical of society's norms, while at the same time carefully planned in its aesthetic. 'Humour is his entry point – a subtle, diplomatic language with a sharp message.'

‘Mother of Pearl’ by Plasticiet (Image credit: Pim Top)

'Inspired by nature, aspiring to create a post-waste world', is the motto of Marten van Middelkoop and Joost Dingemans of design studio Plasticiet. In its decade as a material producer and developer of recycled solid surfaces, Plasticiet has worked with clients including Ace & Tate, Jil Sander, and retail destination De Bijenkorf. The duo transforms discarded plastics into solid surface materials with marble-like patterns.

‘Karlite Sienna’, by Plasticiet for Wandler (Image credit: Pim Top)

Each of the winners will receive a prize of €10,000 and a tailored talent development programme created in collaboration with the Keep an Eye Foundation.

'Among an outstanding group of nominees, these three winners stand out in their fields,' says Akkersdijk. 'Each brings versatility and pushes both their own limits and those of design. They’re makers who keep challenging themselves to create remarkable work, and there’s no doubt they’ll continue to surprise us.'