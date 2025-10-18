Dutch Design Awards 2025 honour a new generation of creatives
Recognising the use of AI as a design tool, social commentary, and new materials, this year’s Dutch Design Awards go to Vera van der Burg; Willem de Haan; and Marten van Middelkoop and Joost Dingemans of Plasticiet
On Saturday evening (18 October), the Dutch Design Foundation announced the three winners of the Dutch Design Awards 2025, with designers Vera van der Burg; Willem de Haan; and Marten van Middelkoop and Joost Dingemans of Plasticiet receiving the annual accolade.
The award was presented by textile innovator Borre Akkersdijk, chair of a jury comprising Sabine Marcelis, architect Paul Cournet, lifestyle brand Patta co-founder Guillaume Schmidt and Samir Bantal, architect and director at AMO.
Dutch Design Awards 2025: meet the the winners
A designer and researcher exploring AI as a tool for creativity and self-reflection, Vera van der Burg looks into opportunities of integrating machine learning and automation into everyday life. 'How can we stay in control and use AI for the greater good?' she asks, and answers through virtual images and physical installations that challenge our perception of design.
Willem De Haan, meanwhile, draws inspiration from film and theatre to create bold public installations that aim to challenge 'the unspoken social rules of everyday life'. His practice caught the jury's attention for offering a contemporary application of the Dutch design tradition: critical of society's norms, while at the same time carefully planned in its aesthetic. 'Humour is his entry point – a subtle, diplomatic language with a sharp message.'
'Inspired by nature, aspiring to create a post-waste world', is the motto of Marten van Middelkoop and Joost Dingemans of design studio Plasticiet. In its decade as a material producer and developer of recycled solid surfaces, Plasticiet has worked with clients including Ace & Tate, Jil Sander, and retail destination De Bijenkorf. The duo transforms discarded plastics into solid surface materials with marble-like patterns.
Each of the winners will receive a prize of €10,000 and a tailored talent development programme created in collaboration with the Keep an Eye Foundation.
'Among an outstanding group of nominees, these three winners stand out in their fields,' says Akkersdijk. 'Each brings versatility and pushes both their own limits and those of design. They’re makers who keep challenging themselves to create remarkable work, and there’s no doubt they’ll continue to surprise us.'
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
