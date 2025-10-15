Frieze London 2025: live updates from the Wallpaper* team

Refresh

George Rouy at Hauser & Wirth Frieze (Image credit: Hannah Silver) Hauser & Wirth’s booth is always the best place for both people watching and great art. This year, George Rouy’s work is amongst the highlights - his gorgeously painted, fluid figures need to be seen in real life.

Alex Margo Arden at Ginny & Frederick Frieze (Image credit: Hannah Silver) I love the powerful Accounts by Alex Margo Arden, a re-collection of male mannequin figures originally removed from the National Motor Museum. Crowded together, they become one bustling form, synonymous with the figures which once populated dioramas.

Stop by Sessions Art Club’s Frieze London 2025 pop-up (Image credit: Beth Evans) For 2025, Sessions Art Club (SAC) returns to Frieze London with a new mise-en-scène: a dining space that sits somewhere between confessional and stage set. Potter, McConkey and Gent reunite to create an environment shaped by cinematic light and tactile form inspired by the primal surfaces of France ’s Lascaux caves (the site of prehistoric paintings), and the stylised tension of Paul Verhoeven’s 1992 movie Basic Instinct. The film’s singular blue-lit interrogation scene becomes a visual leitmotif, refracted through shifting shadows and glowing table surfaces that pulse between natural and artificial illumination. Read more here Sofia de la Cruz

Don't miss 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair at Somerset House (Image credit: Courtesy of Larkin Durey) The 13th consecutive edition of 1-54 London will be held at Somerset House, featuring about 100 established, rising and emerging artists, including Hassan Hajjaj, Seydou Keita, Arthur Timothy, Amina Agueznay, Roisin Jones, Vanessa Endeley, Ugonna Hosten, Ibrahim El-Salahi, Joël Bigaignon and Malick Sidibe. Established over a decade ago, the fair has grown to become the premier platform for showcasing work by artists from Africa and its diaspora, with iterations in New York and Marrakech each year, as well as pop-up exhibitions in cities such as Paris and Hong Kong . See more here Gameli Hamelo

Head to Artist-to-Artist in the tent to see emerging or overlooked talent (Image credit: Photography by Ellen Fedors. Commissioned by Frieze Studios) Discovering new artists to love is easily the best part of Frieze , something that can occasionally get lost in the chaos. For the last couple of years, Frieze has underscored its importance with the brilliant Artist-to-Artist initiative, which sees established artists highlight their emerging or overlooked peers at their own solo exhibitions at the fair. Now in its third year, the section has for the first time announced a partnership, with Tiffany & Co working alongside the art fair to provide Artist-to-Artist with support and funding which will see the six participating galleries receive direct financial assistance. This year’s solo presentations - Ilana Harris-Babou (Dreamsong), selected by Camille Henrot; Katherine Hubbard (Company Gallery), selected by Nicole Eisenman; Ana Segovia (Kurimanzutto), selected by Abraham Cruzvillegas; Neal Tait (Lungley Gallery), selected by Chris Ofili; René Treviño (Erin Cluley Gallery), selected by Amy Sherald; and T. Venkanna (Gallery Maskara), selected by Bharti Kher - will benefit from the initiative’s new direction.

Discover erotic surrealism at Richard Saltoun (Image credit: Penny Slinger. Courtesy Richard Saltoun) Surrealism in the context of the erotic transforms desire into a language of liberation, says Maudji Mendel of RAW (Rediscovering Art by Women), who has been considering the subject in the context of overlooked women artists of the 20th century, for the exhibition ‘ Unveiled Desires: Fetish & The Erotic in Surrealism, 1924–Today’, opening at Richard Saltoun gallery during London’s Frieze Week . Organised into two parts, the first running until November 2025 and the second until February 2026, it explores desire and fetish as a neglected part of the surrealist movement. See more here

Design has a moment during Frieze (Image credit: JIG Studio) Anchored by collectible design fair PAD, the design world is also putting on a spectacle, with exhibitions and pop-ups taking over galleries, shops and disused spaces across the city. Here, we round up the best design exhibitions to see in London during Frieze Week. Rosa Bertoli

Where to eat around London during Frieze (Image credit: Courtesy of Mount St. Restaurant) With so much to see, finding time to pick a delicious restaurant en route, or post fair, can often make or break a day. To take away the stress of choosing, we have put together a guide of the best places to grab a bite after a day at the fair, and help get your fill on art and food. Looking for art-filled restaurants ? We have those too. Tianna Williams

Drop by Mount Street Neighbourhood Arts Festival (Image credit: Courtesy of Mount Street Neighbourhood Arts Festival) Taking place in the heart of Mayfair and coinciding with Frieze Art Fair and PAD London , the festival kicked off on Sunday and runs until 18 October 2025. The festival celebrates the area’s prestigious addresses with an array of fashion, food and art. This season, the theme is centred around art and books, which will be explored throughout the week - check what is going on here. Tianna Williams

Delve into the uncanny at The Shop at Sadie Coles (Image credit: Photography by Dominique Croshaw, courtesy of NEVEN and the artist) During Frieze in London , Irish-Australian artist Costelloe is bringing the kitchen, the essence of the home, to life in an exhibition at The Shop at Sadie Coles. With sculptural and photographic work, and in a collaboration with perfumer Fahad Mayet, Costelloe creates an immersive, uncanny environment.

Drop by Frieze Sculpture (Image credit: Frieze Sculpture) This year’s edition of Frieze Sculpture in Regent's Park, London , brings together works by 14 artists from around the globe. Curated by Fatos Üstek, it’s the first time the exhibition has followed a theme, and the result is a stronger sense of cohesion, where works seem to speak not only to their surroundings but to each other. Check out our favourites here Millie Walton