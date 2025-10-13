Following its four-day Neighbourhood Summer Festival this past June, Mount Street is once again uniting community and culture with the Mount Street Neighbourhood Arts Festival.

Taking place in the heart of Mayfair and coinciding with Frieze Art Fair and PAD London, the festival kicked off on Sunday and runs until 18 October 2025. The festival celebrates the area’s prestigious addresses with an array of fashion, food and art. This season, the theme is centred around art and books, which will be explored throughout the week.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mount Street Neighbourhood Festival)

The carefully curated enclave, which includes South Audley Street and Carlos Place, will explore various literary moments. To begin, a temporary Fitzcarraldo Editions space selling limited edition books will open at 95 Mount Street, with an array of contemporary fiction and long-form essays alongside exclusive merchandise.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mount Street Neighbourhood Festival)

On Tuesday, Actor Omari Douglas, best known for his role as Roscoe Babatunde in the Channel 4 drama It’s a Sin, will host the inaugural Mount Street Arts Festival’s Book Club at The Mayfair Library. Throughout the week founders of creative studio, A Vibe Called tech, Charlene Prempeh and Lewis Gilbert will speak with artists, designers and curators from various locations in the Mount Street Neighbourhood.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mount Street Neighbourhood Arts Festival)

Running for six months, Nordic Knots has created an installation reimagining a London ‘pied-à-terre’, featuring an apartment doused in muted tones, textures and of course the brand’s signature rugs, curtains and fabrics.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mount Street Neighbourhood Arts Festival)

Designer and artist Walid al Damirji’s label By Walid explores how waste can be turned into beautiful homewares, sculptures and clothing. Expect to see reupholstered furniture from 19th-century Napoleon III France, Flemish tapestries and hand-stitched 19th-century opera gloves. There will also be cushions and stools, and Chinese and Italian embroidery from the past centuries.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mount Street Neighbourhood Arts Festival)

‘MSN Arts Festival is all about new ways to engage and excite people to discover the unique curation of our neighbourhood,’ shares Mayfair retail director Joanna Lea. ’We’re excited to announce this year’s programme and incredible roster of creatives joining us.’

Mount Street Neighbourhood Arts Festival runs until 18 October 2025.