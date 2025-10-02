Art Week is back, and London is ready. There are 168 galleries represented at Frieze London 2025, but our handy list of highlights should avoid overwhelm. It's all going on outside of the main event in Regent's Park too, with the opening of several new galleries and private spaces adding spice to the city’s art-world ecosystem. Look out for beloved London stalwarts Maureen Paley, Modern Art, and Sadie Coles HQ, which are all opening new spaces, as well as the mighty Hauser & Wirth, which is opening a new flagship space in spring 2026.

Elsewhere, Ibraaz, founded by Lina Lazaar to showcase and support art from the Global South, launches during Frieze Week in Fitzrovia, and Chinese art collector and philanthropist Yan Du will open a non-profit space later in the month. 'London’s art scene has an energy that feels impossible to replicate – it’s roaring with new ideas, bold initiatives and international investment,' says Eva Langret, director of Frieze EMEA. 'From major institutional expansions to a wave of ambitious young galleries and exciting new spaces like Sadie Coles, Maureen Paley, Rose Easton and Modern Art, the city continues to prove itself as one of the world’s most dynamic cultural ecosystems.'

But what should you see? Make sure to bookmark our guide, below.

Modern Art will present ‘Polygrapher’, the inaugural exhibition by Joseph Yaeger at the Bennet Street gallery. Pictured, To tell you the truth, 2025 (Image credit: Joseph Yaeger at Modern Art)

The Focus section puts artists first

Frieze London 2025 will be keeping the fair’s new design, placing the up-and-coming Focus section at the front of the event. This year it will include a presentation by artist Ebun Sopido from Soft Opening, and will showcase London and international artists – look out for next-big-things Gray Wielebinski, Xin Liu, Rafał Zajko, Jan Gatewood, Delaine Le Bas and Eunjo Lee.

Art stars choose their favourite artists

Camille Henrot and Ilana Harris-Babou are part of the Artist-to-Artist initiative (Image credit: Photography by Ellen Fedors. Commissioned by Frieze Studios)

In the Artist-to-Artist project, famous artists select other artists they admire to show their work at the fair. This year we are looking forward to Chris Ofili platforming Neal Tait; René Treviño, who was nominated by Amy Sherald; and Ilana Harris-Babou, selected by Camille Henrot. Also on view will be work by Katherine Hubbard, chosen by Nicole Eisenman; and T Venkanna, nominated by Bharti Kher.

Blue-chip galleries bring their best

Gagosian will be presenting work by Lauren Halsey, pictured (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Gagosian)

Lauren Halsey, Untitled, 2025 (Image credit: © Lauren Halsey. Photo: Jeff McLane. Courtesy of the artist and Gagosian)

This year we are particularly looking forward to Lehmann Maupin presenting work by Do Ho Suh (who also has a retrospective at Tate Modern, until 19 October), and Gagosian, which will be showing Lauren Halsey. Don't miss Modern Art's Sanya Kantarovsky exhibition, and Edel Assanti's presentation, which includes a work by Julianknxx that's making its UK debut.

Tapping into the moment with conscious curating

Jareh Das curates Echoes in the Present. Pictured, Diambe Infinito Inquieto Imortal, 2025 (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

A new addition to the fair is the Echoes in the Present section, curated by Jareh Das and looking at artists who are creating an impact in the modern world. Highlighted is the relationship between Africa and Brazil dating back to the transatlantic slave trade, including work by Bunmi Agusto, Diambe and Serigne Mbaye Camara.

No.9 Cork Street

Frieze’s gallery, No.9 Cork St, will be hosting Zaam Arif with India’s Vadehra Art Gallery; Ibrahim El Dessouki with Saudi Arabia's Hafez Gallery; and a group exhibition of Central Asian and Caucasus artists with Russia’s Artwin Gallery. Excitingly, work reflects the swathe of new biennials and spaces that opened internationally this summer.

Frieze Masters

Pace Gallery, Peter Hujar, Mario Montez Backstage at the Palm Casino Revue, 1974 (Image credit: © The Peter Hujar Archive, LLC, Courtesy of Pace Gallery)

Frankie Rossi Art Projects, Frank Auerbac, Nude on a bed, 1961 (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and gallery)

This year, the major change at the fair is the arrival of the new head of Frieze Masters, Emanuela Tarizzo. Frieze Masters is popular with artists as well as collectors for the unique opportunity to view works that may vanish into private hands for a lifetime. Galleries present works and artefacts from ancient history up to the beginning of the 20th century, which means we can see pieces that span from priceless dinosaur bones to stunning examples of ancient sculpture, illuminated manuscripts and rare books. Frieze Masters is also an opportunity to get ahead on upcoming market trends, as galleries introduce artists from history to art lovers and collectors.

‘Amidst ubiquitous contemporary fairs across the world, Frieze Masters feels distinct. When you’re walking its aisles, there’s no mistaking where you are! Its cornucopia of exquisite works of art from the past hundreds of years provides an expansive harvest against which to relish superb contemporary art,' says curator Sheena Wagstaff, chair emerita, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

Connecting to London’s biggest shows

Do Ho Suh at Lehmann Maupin (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and gallery)

Kō Gallery from Lagos is bringing a solo booth of work by Yoruba artist Prince Twins Seven-Seven (1944-2011) to chime with Tate Modern’s autumn Nigerian Modernism exhibition (opening 8 October). Showing a range of works from the 1950s through to the 1970s, Kō Gallery is giving the artist posthumous credit as part of the fair’s Spotlight section.

A deeper approach to curating in the marketplace

The Studio section, curated by Wagstaff with Margrethe Troensegaard, connects contemporary artists with historical practices. This year the section will feature Dorothy Cross, Anju Dodiya, Glenn Brown, Samia Halaby, RH Quatyman and Anne Rothstein.

'The artists specially invited to participate in Studio with a monographic booth each have a radical spirit; they demonstrate that the nature of history and stories over time is less of a linear progression than a cyclical negotiation,' says Wagstaff.

Book Frieze London tickets here.