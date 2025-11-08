A former leprosarium with a traumatic past makes a haunting backdrop for Jaime Welsh's photographs
In 'Convalescent,' an exhibition at Ginny on Frederick in London, Jaime Welsh is drawn to the shores of Lake Geneva and the troubled history of Villa Karma
In 1903, the architect Adolf Loos was tasked with reworking a country house on the shores of Lake Geneva. Formerly a leprosarium, the residence was later the site of a controversy when the owner, physiology professor Théodore Beer, was accused of immoral conduct and left, in disgrace, for America. Now a private residence, the home’s rich history of unresolved tension and psychological trauma makes it an arresting example of twentieth-century architecture. For Portuguese photographer Jaime Welsh, it proved irresistible.
Welsh’s previous work has considered the role that ideological systems and political structures play in shaping us, in poignant images which emphasise the innocence and isolation of the individual. When he came across Villa Karma, its dual role as sanctuary and site of trauma felt like a natural jumping-off point from which to explore themes of perception, surveillance and identity.
‘I was drawn to Villa Karma for its secrecy,’ Welsh says. ‘The building is like a fortress, with rooms nested within rooms, doorways and vantage points built for observation. It feels ceremonial in its order and deeply oppressive, yet somehow oneiric. The history of the place also drew me in. It was shaped by illness, first a leprosarium and later the residence of a troubled neurologist.’
In Welsh’s photographs, Villa Karma becomes a living thing, its structure not only sheltering its inhabitants but also shaping them. ‘I was drawn to the passageways, whose lines of sight were designed for surveillance,’ he adds. ‘In the end, the camera assumes that role, replacing the architecture as the ultimate instrument of control.’
It is unclear, in the works, if the villa is healing or harming its inhabitants; to find out would be beside the point. ‘Safety and trauma often exist within the same space. What protects can also wound. Architecture absorbs contradiction, shaping anxiety and fear into form. I wanted that ambiguity to surface, where control and vulnerability coexist in the same frame.’
Jaime Welsh 'Convalescent' is at Ginny on Frederick, London, from 8 Nov – 17 Dec 2025
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys travelling, visiting artists' studios and viewing exhibitions around the world, and has interviewed artists and designers including Maggi Hambling, William Kentridge, Jonathan Anderson, Chantal Joffe, Lubaina Himid, Tilda Swinton and Mickalene Thomas.
-
Gio Ponti’s pint-sized creations are ready for your tabletop
Molteni&C presents a new collection of Gio Ponti objects, embodying the designer's sense of humour and boundless creativity
-
Maggi Hambling at 80: what next?
To mark a significant year, artist Maggi Hambling is unveiling both a joint London exhibition with friend Sarah Lucas and a new Rizzoli monograph. We visit her in the studio
-
New York's iconic Breuer Building is now Sotheby's global headquarters. Here's a first look
Herzog & de Meuron implemented a ‘light touch’ in bringing this Manhattan landmark back to life
-
Maggi Hambling at 80: what next?
To mark a significant year, artist Maggi Hambling is unveiling both a joint London exhibition with friend Sarah Lucas and a new Rizzoli monograph. We visit her in the studio
-
Out of office: The Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
This week, the Wallpaper* editors curated a diverse mix of experiences, from meeting diamond entrepreneurs and exploring perfume exhibitions to indulging in the the spectacle of a Middle Eastern Christmas
-
Artist Shaqúelle Whyte is a master of storytelling at Pippy Houldsworth Gallery
In his London exhibition ‘Winter Remembers April’, rising artist Whyte offers a glimpse into his interior world
-
Diane Arbus at David Zwirner is an intimate and poignant tribute to her portraiture
In 'Diane Arbus: Sanctum Sanctorum,' 45 works place Arbus' subjects in their private spaces. Hannah Silver visits the London exhibit.
-
Zofia Rydet's 20-year task of photographing every household in Poland goes on show in London
Zofia Rydet took 20,000 images over 20 years for the mammoth sociological project
-
Joy Gregory subverts beauty standards with her new exhibition at Whitechapel Gallery
Unrealistic beauty standards hide ugly realities in 'Joy Gregory: Catching Flies with Honey '
-
Bengi Ünsal steers London's ICA into an excitingly eclectic direction
As director of London’s Institute of Contemporary Arts, Bengi Ünsal is leading the cultural space into a more ambitious, eclectic and interdisciplinary space
-
Out of office: The Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
The clocks have gone back in the UK and evenings are officially cloaked in darkness. Cue nights spent tucked away in London’s cosy corners – this week, the Wallpaper* team opted for a Latin-inspired listening bar, an underground arts space, and a brand new hotel in Shoreditch