Bengi Ünsal steers London's ICA into an excitingly eclectic direction
As director of London’s Institute of Contemporary Arts, Bengi Ünsal is leading the cultural space into a more ambitious, eclectic and interdisciplinary space
‘What was crucial to me upon becoming director was putting the artists and the audiences at the heart of everything,’ says Bengi Ünsal, who took the reins of the Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA) in 2022. ‘I wanted to make the space multi-arts again, and put contemporary culture at the heart of it.’
Ünsal built a career in music programming in her native Turkey before heading to London in 2016. Prior to moving to the ICA, she was the head of contemporary music at Southbank Centre, where she was already championing a multidisciplinary approach to the cultural sphere. In her ICA role, she oversees a programme that encompasses cinema, visual arts, talks and events, but which steps away from the traditional format. Supporting creatives is key, with recent initiatives including an investment in a custom-designed D&B Soundscape system, which this month will see artists use the space for live performances in a series of ‘In the Round’ gigs.
‘I went for this job in the first place because I observed that artists, especially younger and emerging ones, didn’t want to define themselves with art forms anymore,’ says Ünsal. ‘The system is changing, and the way that artists are presenting themselves is changing, too. It’s made people more comfortable with sharing their interdisciplinary forms. We do have defined areas here, but I also like them to merge and become really multi-arts.’ It’s an agenda that is reflected in the space’s ambitious programming, with an eclectic curation for autumn that encompassed a retrospective on German filmmaker Angela Schanelec and a new phase of the organisation’s young artists programme, ICA Creatives x Diasporas Now. In the lower gallery, a new commission by British artist Tanoa Sasraku considers the far-reaching implications of the oil industry in her new institutional exhibition, on until 11 January.
‘The ICA is very much the risk taker, and there are not many platforms at the moment that are willing to do that,’ says Ünsal. ‘We like to do the first UK shows of people coming up, and that’s important to us. Tanoa is asking questions and that is something we value and want to support, creating a safe space for voices to be heard.’
This article appears in the November 2025 Art Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands from, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News + from 9 October. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys travelling, visiting artists' studios and viewing exhibitions around the world, and has interviewed artists and designers including Maggi Hambling, William Kentridge, Jonathan Anderson, Chantal Joffe, Lubaina Himid, Tilda Swinton and Mickalene Thomas.
-
Tashkent’s new art centre will put Uzbekistan on the global cultural map
CCA Tashkent, the city's new Centre for Contemporary Arts, designed by Studio KO, is set to open in a few months, becoming the first institution of its kind in Central Asia
-
Discover the work of Richard England, the lesser-known postmodernist from Malta
Richard England, arguably Malta's most influential architect, might not be as well-known as others in the postmodernist realm, but he has been prolific, his work mesmerising and inspiring to this day; we visited a show in Marseille surveying his career
-
In need of validation in a narcissistic world? Reflect on the power of mirrors
Have you ever spoken to your reflection and told it that you love it? Look into your eyes, and give it a go - here are a few mirrors to help
-
Out of office: The Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
The clocks have gone back in the UK and evenings are officially cloaked in darkness. Cue nights spent tucked away in London’s cosy corners – this week, the Wallpaper* team opted for a Latin-inspired listening bar, an underground arts space, and a brand new hotel in Shoreditch
-
Out of office: The Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
From sumo wrestling to Singaporean fare, medieval manuscripts to magnetic exhibitions, the Wallpaper* team have traversed the length and breadth of culture in the capital this week
-
Viewers are cast as voyeurs in Tai Shani’s crimson-hued London exhibition
British artist Tai Shani creates mystical other worlds through sculpture, performance and film. Step inside at Gathering
-
Who are the nine standout artists that shaped Frieze London 2025?
Amid the hectic Frieze London schedule, many artists were showcasing extraordinary work this year. Here are our favourites
-
Doc’n Roll Festival returns with a new season of underground music films
Now in its twelfth year, the grassroots festival continues to platform subcultural stories and independent filmmakers outside the mainstream
-
Out of office: The Wallpaper* editors' picks of the week
The London office of Wallpaper* had a very important visitor this week. Elsewhere, the team traverse a week at Frieze
-
Chantal Joffe paints the truth of memory and motherhood in a new London show
A profound chronicler of the intimacies of the female experience, Chantal Joffe explores the elemental truth of family dynamics for a new exhibition at Victoria Miro
-
Leo Costelloe turns the kitchen into a site of fantasy and unease
For Frieze week, Costelloe transforms everyday domesticity into something intimate, surreal and faintly haunted at The Shop at Sadie Coles