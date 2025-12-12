The Barbican is undergoing a huge revamp. Here’s what we know
The Barbican Centre is set to close in June 2028 for a year as part of a huge restoration plan to future-proof the brutalist Grade II-listed site
The Barbican is to undergo a huge renewal – and the plans have finally been approved. The City of London Corporation has green-lit the programme, which is part of a long-term plan to ‘future-proof’ Barbican Centre, ensuring that the brutalist Grade II-listed site is fit for generations to come.
The Barbican Renewal Programme focuses on four core design principles: 'Repair and conserve'; 'Design for all'; 'Reactivate space' and 'Focus on sustainability'.
As well as infrastructure upgrades, the programme hopes to make the Barbican a place for all, focusing on inclusivity and accessibility with a new multi-faith room, increased bathroom provision, improved wayfinding, and full accessibility in the Conservatory.
Further plans include enhancement of the Barbican’s brutalist foyers with improved lighting, finishes and public art; the restoration of the lakeside terrace architectural features, and the conservatory, which will become a free daily public garden.
London-based Harris Bugg Studio is working on refreshing the Barbican Conservatory as part of the brutalist icon's ongoing renewal. The landscape designer and co-founder Charlotte Harris, spoke with Wallpaper* earlier this year, saying, ‘We’re really turning up the dial of those eco-brutalist principles: how the landscape frames and enhances the architecture and vice versa’.
The renewal works will be done in stages, starting with adaptations to the theatre in January 2026.
Major construction works won't begin until 2027, followed by full closure of the main Barbican site in June 2028 for a year.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The aim is to have the Renewal Programme complete by 2030, in time for the Barbican’s 50th anniversary in 2032.
Since its opening in 1982, the Barbican has become one of the world’s most notable art venues, with its architecture receiving mixed reviews from brutalist aficionados. It has welcomed millions of visitors each year, however after four decades of use, the building has deteriorated.
Philippa Simpson, Barbican director for Buildings & Renewal, told Wallpaper*, 'For almost half a century, the Barbican has brought bold, world-class creative experiences to life within an iconic space designed to inspire. As we look toward the next 50 years, this announcement signals a vital step forward, ensuring the Centre will be renewed, revitalised, and fully equipped for the generations that will follow. These essential upgrades will protect the Barbican’s legacy while giving it the modern foundations it needs to thrive long into the future'.
Sir William Russell, chair of the Barbican Board, says, ‘Today marks a huge step into the Barbican’s future. We’re not just preserving the centrepiece of the UK’s largest listed site but unlocking the full potential of a cultural icon – a new dawn has begun.’
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
A former agricultural building is transformed into a minimal rural home by Bindloss Dawes
Zero-carbon design meets adaptive re-use in the Tractor Shed, a stripped-back house in a country village by Somerset architects Bindloss Dawes
-
The Stuff That Surrounds You: Inside the home of designer Michael Anastassiades
In The Stuff That Surrounds You, Wallpaper* explores a life through objects. In this episode, we step inside one of the most considered homes we've ever seen, where Anastassiades test drives his own creations
-
Why are Wayne Thiebaud’s paintings at the Courtauld so tempting?
The American artist’s thickly painted slices of cake at the Courtauld are some of our favourite artworks seen this year. What makes them so special?
-
Out of office: The Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
It’s wet, windy and wintry and, this week, the Wallpaper* team craved moments of escape. We found it in memories of the Mediterranean, flavours of Mexico, and immersions in the worlds of music and art
-
Each mundane object tells a story at Pace’s tribute to the everyday
In a group exhibition, ‘Monument to the Unimportant’, artists give the seemingly insignificant – from discarded clothes to weeds in cracks – a longer look
-
Out of office: The Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
This week, the Wallpaper* team had its finger on the pulse of architecture, interiors and fashion – while also scooping the latest on the Radiohead reunion and London’s buzziest pizza
-
Out of office: The Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
It’s been a week of escapism: daydreams of Ghana sparked by lively local projects, glimpses of Tokyo on nostalgic film rolls, and a charming foray into the heart of Christmas as the festive season kicks off in earnest
-
Wes Anderson at the Design Museum celebrates an obsessive attention to detail
‘Wes Anderson: The Archives’ pays tribute to the American film director’s career – expect props and puppets aplenty in this comprehensive London retrospective
-
Meet Eva Helene Pade, the emerging artist redefining figurative painting
Pade’s dreamlike figures in a crowd are currently on show at Thaddaeus Ropac London; she tells us about her need ‘to capture movements especially’
-
David Shrigley is quite literally asking for money for old rope (£1 million, to be precise)
The Turner Prize-nominated artist has filled a London gallery with ten tonnes of discarded rope, priced at £1 million, slyly questioning the arbitrariness of artistic value
-
Out of office: The Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
The rain is falling, the nights are closing in, and it’s still a bit too early to get excited for Christmas, but this week, the Wallpaper* team brought warmth to the gloom with cosy interiors, good books, and a Hebridean dram