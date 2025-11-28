Out of office: The Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
This week, the Wallpaper* team had its finger on the pulse of architecture, interiors and fashion – while also scooping the latest on the Radiohead reunion and London’s buzziest pizza
An iconic introduction
Ellie Stathaki, architecture & environment director
A morning visit to the Courtauld café this week gave me a sneak peek into the exciting plans the London art institution has for its future. Work is about to kick off on the immersive redesign of its Somerset House campus, led by the 2025 Stirling Prize winners Witherford Watson Mann, Purcell and Lawson Ward Studio. More space for students, dramatic brick architecture and plenty of natural light all seem to be on the cards. Construction is set to start in 2026, with completion planned for 2029.
A rapturous reunion
Sofia de la Cruz, travel editor
I was lucky enough to get tickets for Radiohead’s unexpected reunion tour – their first in seven years. Their fourth and final night at The O2 in London was spellbinding. I honestly have no words… just goosebumps that still haven’t faded.
A Mayfair milestone
Anna Solomon, digital staff writer
I’ve been keeping a keen eye on the gradual unfurling of 60 Curzon, the Thierry Despont-designed Mayfair building occupying the former site of the legendary Mirabelle restaurant. The development has already showcased interiors by Elicyon, Tatjana von Stein (previewed by Wallpaper*) and De Rosee Sa; the latest chapter comes from South African designer Christian Bense, who has crafted a four-bedroom residence and a cleverly conceived one-bed. I recently had the chance to see them in person.
The four-bed is the obvious headline act: an era-spanning home that draws gracefully from the 1920s through the 1960s. Its open-plan living space is vast enough to require gentle choreography, zoned into a seating area, games corner and dining table. A mohair tapestry by Frances VH feels surprising in just the right way, and the snug/library, tucked off the main room, offers an intimate, cocooning counterbalance to the expansive beyond.
The one-bed – which I’d unfairly treated as an afterthought – delivered a quiet revelation. Compact and cunningly planned, it’s a masterclass in spatial optimisation: the wall between the kitchen and living-dining area has been opened up to double as a bar, and the dining table slips beneath the television. The resulting atmosphere is that of a bohemian 1970s retreat. Both exquisite!
More than a store
Jamilah Rose-Roberts, social media editor
Some shops feel familiar because you’ve known them at different points in your life. Labour and Wait is one of those places for me. I used to work near their Baker Street location and would slip in during lunch, drawn by the quiet order of their shelves and the mix of utility and charm. Returning this week to see their expanded space, I felt a small rush of recognition. The store has grown, yet it still carries the signature that Simon Watkins and Rachel Wythe-Moran have shaped over the years.
Labour and Wait holds a distinct place in London’s retail landscape: hip, quirky without affectation, rooted in an artisan spirit that values the integrity of everyday objects. Metal tables sit alongside polished glassware. Homewares appear with calm confidence – purposeful, sustainable pieces that settle into a home rather than overwhelm it. Brushes, enamel pots, garden tools and ceramics are arranged with a curator’s restraint.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The expansion allows the store to breathe. The clothing section has grown and carries a clear identity: intentional, slow, quietly expressive. Jackets and workwear evoke a Japanese tradesman aesthetic – crisp cuts, strong canvas, thoughtful pockets. Knits lean towards Scandi wool traditions, promising warmth without fuss, with the gentle imperfection of pieces meant to live with you and soften over time.
Then there is the stationery. Entire walls of it. A personal indulgence, it pulled me back into my old habit of picking up notebooks I did not yet need and pencils I could happily collect in multiples.
Speaking with Simon and Rachel offered a glimpse into the ethos behind the expansion. Their vision is not about scale but deepening the store’s philosophy, strengthening practical goods and thoughtful garments, and widening the range of makers they collaborate with. Their commitment to objects that endure feels almost radical in a disposable culture.
Labour and Wait remains magnetic. Walking through the store, I was reminded why I loved it years ago – and why it continues to matter today.
An automotive activation
Bill Prince, editor-in-chief
On Thursday I was ferried to Petersham, south-west of London, for the launch of a driving loafer by Connolly, a brand whose 150-year history is inextricably linked to the automobile. Having furnished many a Rolls-Royce and Aston Martin interior with its peerless leather, Connolly today – under the creative direction of its owner, Isabel Ettedgui – retains its particular affinity with the world of motoring, expressed through a range of clothing and accessories that reflect its central role in the development of high-end autos (it continues to supply Ferrari and Singer Porsche, as well as many bespoke restoration projects).
But back to the shoes. Isabel first spotted the legendary Car Shoe, designed and worn by the Italian industrialist Gianni Agnelli, on a trip to Monaco more than three decades ago. Tracking down its producer, she narrowly missed acquiring the company, which later became part of the Prada Group. Notwithstanding this, the Car Shoe as it’s known today continues to use the same logo designed by Connolly.
Now Connolly has a driver’s shoe of its own, designed by Alvaro Gonzalez to reflect the particularly intimate relationship between conveyance and pilot. A sleek, wafer-thin sole in green rubber (embedded with the house CB logo) assures close contact with the pedals, atop which sits a silky-smooth upper of suede and nubuck. Its glove construction gives the loafer a pleasing lightness and all-important flexibility, while the stitching resembles that found on a steering wheel, underlining once more Connolly’s close relationship with the road.
A perfect pizza?
Charlotte Gunn, director of digital content
On Saturday, I spent the afternoon bobbing around North Audley Street with the misguided view that I might be able to 'pop' into Crisp for lunch. For the uninitiated, Crisp is the buzzy pizza restaurant that has recently taken up residence underneath The Marlborough pub. Voted London's best slice by pizza TikTok account, Bite Twice, and poster child for London's 'Pizzanaissance', it grew too big for its former location in Hammersmith's The Chancellors and headed to the West End. We arrived at about 1.30 pm and the queue was already three hours long – but the offer to leave our name and return later felt like a good excuse to do some Christmas shopping (and have a few drinks in Wine Bar). On our return, they were citing five whole hours for a table. As David Ellis recently pointed out, only you know if pizza is worth that kind of wait. I love the stuff – but I couldn't help feeling a little underwhelmed. The base is indeed crispy, which sets it apart from many of the two-a-penny sourdough slices the city has on offer, but could I hand on heart say it was the best pizza I've ever had? No, I could not. The hype machine is a powerful thing.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
A new art museum brings colour, quirk and a celebration of creativity to Doha
Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum is awash with colour and character, courtesy of Indian architect Martand Khosla and the Qatar Foundation
-
Donald Judd's furniture arrives in South Korea for the first time
At Hyundai Card Storage, a new exhibition curated by Flavin Judd brings together thirty-eight furniture designs by the artist, revealing how his thinking on proportion, materials and use shaped everyday space
-
The best Miami hotels to book for design-minded travellers
In town for Art Basel or Design Miami? These are the city’s most stylish stays, whether you’re looking to hit the beach or have a spa day
-
Out of office: The Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
It’s been a week of escapism: daydreams of Ghana sparked by lively local projects, glimpses of Tokyo on nostalgic film rolls, and a charming foray into the heart of Christmas as the festive season kicks off in earnest
-
Wes Anderson at the Design Museum celebrates an obsessive attention to detail
‘Wes Anderson: The Archives’ pays tribute to the American film director’s career – expect props and puppets aplenty in this comprehensive London retrospective
-
Meet Eva Helene Pade, the emerging artist redefining figurative painting
Pade’s dreamlike figures in a crowd are currently on show at Thaddaeus Ropac London; she tells us about her need ‘to capture movements especially’
-
David Shrigley is quite literally asking for money for old rope (£1 million, to be precise)
The Turner Prize-nominated artist has filled a London gallery with ten tonnes of discarded rope, priced at £1 million, slyly questioning the arbitrariness of artistic value
-
Out of office: The Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
The rain is falling, the nights are closing in, and it’s still a bit too early to get excited for Christmas, but this week, the Wallpaper* team brought warmth to the gloom with cosy interiors, good books, and a Hebridean dram
-
A former leprosarium with a traumatic past makes a haunting backdrop for Jaime Welsh's photographs
In 'Convalescent,' an exhibition at Ginny on Frederick in London, Jaime Welsh is drawn to the shores of Lake Geneva and the troubled history of Villa Karma
-
Maggi Hambling at 80: what next?
To mark a significant year, artist Maggi Hambling is unveiling both a joint London exhibition with friend Sarah Lucas and a new Rizzoli monograph. We visit her in the studio
-
Out of office: The Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
This week, the Wallpaper* editors curated a diverse mix of experiences, from meeting diamond entrepreneurs and exploring perfume exhibitions to indulging in the the spectacle of a Middle Eastern Christmas