Celia Paul's colony of ghostly apparitions haunts Victoria Miro
Eerie and elegiac new London exhibition ‘Celia Paul: Colony of Ghosts’ is on show at Victoria Miro until 17 April
‘I often feel like a ghost… my memories are more alive than my present existence,’ writes Celia Paul in her latest monograph. It is a striking statement given the apparitional nature of her work in Victoria Miro’s current exhibition, ‘Celia Paul: Colony of Ghosts’. At every turn, Paul’s beautifully pared-down portraits haunt the walls and the viewer alike. Whether of figures or seascapes, profiles or trees, her paintings exude the knowledge of things past lingering into the present. These ghostly works speak, rather eerily and elegiacally, into the here and now.
Yet portraiture, for Paul, is also a speculative, as well as spectral, process. New works look back to former paintings, and more recent auto-portraits reference older ones by other British artists. In Ghost of a Girl with an Egg (2023), a woman looms luminous and lavish, her pearlescent flesh shimmering against the dark depths of a bed. A halved egg, the baby yellow yolk of which subtly gleams, appears pallid next to the woman’s lunar lustre. What takes one’s breath away about this mesmerising work is that Paul is here referencing Lucian Freud’s past portrait (Naked Girl with Egg, 1980-81) of her as a young woman. In her painting, Paul not only transforms ‘flesh’ into ‘spirit’, but answers back to Freud’s representation of her, to the male gaze, to a past self that deserved to shine rather than exist in the shadow of her famous lover.
The exhibition’s titular work performs this divine feat of painterly justice too. Past haunts the present, but only so Paul can now stare long and hard into the issues of yesterday. Featuring the ‘four giants of the so-called School of London: Lucian Freud, Francis Bacon, Frank Auerbach and Michael Andrews’, as Paul describes them, Colony of Ghosts (2023) appears like a supernatural summoning, with this recognisable artistic quartet stark in an enclosed scene. Standing before them one wonders who is subject to whom? But if we turn our eyes to the painting on the opposite wall (Reclining Painter, 2023), it is Paul’s reclining yet directly attuned form we – and they – behold. It is Paul’s gaze and superior sense of interiority pouring out before us that claims our utmost attention.
As defiant as her auto-portraits are, Paul’s canvases are suffused with emotion, so much so that figures are bent over in tears, their plaintive positions echoed in their very titles. In Weeping Muse (2024), a figure clad in the purest of whites weeps like a votary before a saint, cleansed by her lachrymose act. In Weeping Muse and Running Tap (2024), an enrobed figure dissolves into the hot heaviness of her lamentation. Across the works, Paul’s translucent veils of paint balanced with the tremors of thicker impasto stir and enthral the viewer, conveying her grief in the very texture and composition of the paint. Ethereal in essence, but forceful in form, ‘Celia Paul: Colony of Ghosts’ moves and awes in equal measure; it recalls the past only to reinvigorate the present with timeless visions.
‘Celia Paul: Colony of Ghosts’ is on show at Victoria Miro, London, until 17 April 2025. An accompanying monograph, Celia Paul: Works 1975–2025 is published by MACK and also available from Waterstones
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
-
Brutalist bathrooms that bare all
Brutalist bathrooms: from cooling concrete flooring to volcanic stone basins, dip into the stripped-back aesthetic with these inspiring examples from around the world
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Tamart’s ‘Clore’ floor lamp revives a modernist lighting classic
Tamart debuts the 'Clore' floor lamp, a handblown glass design originally created in 1963 for Sir Charles Clore's London penthouse
By Ali Morris Published
-
Portlantis is a new Rotterdam visitor centre connecting guests with its rich maritime spirit
Rotterdam visitor centre Portlantis is an immersive experience exploring the rich history of Europe’s largest port; we preview what the building has to offer and the story behind its playfully stacked design
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Teresa Pągowska's dreamy interpretations of the female form are in London for the first time
‘Shadow Self’ in Thaddaeus Ropac’s 18th-century townhouse gallery in London, presents the first UK solo exhibition of Pągowska’s work
By Sofia Hallström Published
-
Sylvie Fleury's work in dialogue with Matisse makes for a provocative exploration of the female form
'Drawing on Matisse, An Exhibition by Sylvie Fleury’ is on show until 2 May at Luxembourg + Co
By Hannah Silver Published
-
What to see at BFI Flare film festival, 'a rich tapestry of queer experience'
As one of the only film festivals to explicitly profile LGBTQI+ cinema, BFI Flare Film Festival remains a unique and beloved event. Here's what to see as it makes its return to London from 19 - 30 March
By Billie Walker Published
-
The enduring appeal of Transport for London’s seat designs
From artist Rita Keegan’s new collage to fashion designer Adam Jones’ Overground suit, TfL moquettes continue to enjoy a cult status
By Kyle MacNeill Published
-
‘There's a lot to fear and a lot to love in this world’: Penny Goring unveils new work in London
A new collection of large-scale collages takes centre stage at 'Penny Goring: Cold Hunt Corsage' at Arcadia Missa, London
By Hannah Silver Published
-
‘Leigh Bowery!’ at Tate Modern: 1980s alt-glamour, club culture and rebellion
The new Leigh Bowery exhibition in London is a dazzling, sequin-drenched look back at the 1980s, through the life of one of its brightest stars
By Amah-Rose Abrams Published
-
‘Yay, To Have a Mouth!’: a London show explores our oral fixation, from Freud to fairytales
This group show at Rose Easton gallery in east London, created in collaboration with Ginny on Frederick, uncovers our fascination with the mouth
By Emily Steer Published
-
High low culture and the sickly sweetness of Tootsie Rolls: Derrick Adams in London
Derrick Adams plays with themes of Black Americana in ‘Situation Comedy’ at Gagosian London.
By Hannah Silver Published