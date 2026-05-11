Photo London is back for another year, except not as you’ve seen it before. This year marks the photo fair’s debut at its new Olympia location, in Kensington. After celebrating its tenth anniversary last year, the fair has transitioned away from its usual Somerset House set-up, and now nestles into the historic National Hall venue, which is currently undergoing a £1.3 billion redevelopment led by Heatherwick Studio.

What's new at Photo London?

Steven Meisel, Master of Photography 2026 (Image credit: Courtesy of Steven Meisel)

The new location means more space. This year, viewers can expect even more galleries and photographers to present their work. There is also a new ‘Source’ section which is dedicated to solo presentations by culturally significant artists including UP Gallery exhibiting work exploring Taiwanese identity by Wu Chia-Yun; Galerie Julian Sander presenting the late American photographer Rosalind Fox Solomon’s project Portraits; and ROLF Art bringing Santiago Porter’s deeply personal Piezas series.

Bananas, Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, 1980 (Image credit: Rosalind Fox Solomon)

There is also a new film screening room dedicated to artists' films and their role within photography including Sarah Moon’s film There is something about Lillian. The fair has also expanded its discovery section for emerging galleries featuring strong South Asian representation, along expansion of the publishers section.

(Image credit: Ute Mahler and WernerMahler)

Coupled with the new additions are returning favourites, including Master of Photography. The fair will also present a second edition of Positions which features unrepresented photographers.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Steven Meisel)

As always, there is a lot to see, and slotting it all into a few compact days is difficult. However, if time permits, it would be recommended to see the work of fashion photographer Steven Meisel. Here the presentation includes his photography in London, and in particular his iconic ‘Anglo-Saxon Attitude’ series, which can be viewed at the Master of Photography exhibition.

(Image credit: Rosalind Fox Solomon)

In Source, enjoy the work of Peter Sillem who presents a series of prints by married-couple Ute and Werner Mahler, including a selection of their fashion photographs from behind the Berlin Wall in the days of the GDR. Making his Photo London debut, Julian Sander will present a personal tribute to his lifelong friend Rosalind Fox Solomon, who passed away last year. She was celebrated for her portraits of suffering and survival.

(Image credit: Weronika Gesicka)

Also at Source, JEDNOSTKA presents works by Polish artist Weronika Gęsicka. Here, Gęsicka’s uses photography to question truth and reality using stock photography archives, AI image generation and digital manipulation.

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(Image credit: Weronika Gesicka)

In Discovery, transport to Ibiza through Agony and Ecstasy's debut. The gallery presents work by Catalan-Spanish photographer Oriol Maspons and German photographer Walter Rudolph. The presentation is rooted in deep visual nostalgia of Ibiza, taken between 1976 and 1985.

Oriol Maspons Miss Ku, Privilege, Ibizacerca 1980 (Image credit: Oriol Maspons)

Mumbai-based art gallery Fulcrum presents Vasudhaa Narayanan’s imagery which captures gender, domesticity, and the body. Her work dives deep into the patriarchy, caste, and cultural conditioning, and looks at how women’s bodies become contested sites.

(Image credit: Vasudhaa Narayanan)

At Photo London’s the Positions section is used to platform photographic artists without gallery representation. Morocco-based Hicham Gardaf’s work looks at careful framing and the colour of the city, whereby his work becomes almost abstract. Motivated by social issues, Iranian photographer and documentary maker Tahmineh Monzari focuses on Iranian women and their roles in urban and rural cultures; while in Barcelona, Luis Casadevall captures fleeting encounters within the urban landscape using black and white photography.

(Image credit: Sayuri Ichida)

The Main Section of the fair features galleries such as London’s The Photographers Gallery. Here they present work by Sayuri Ichida who looks at self-identity, memories and life experiences. Photoink in New Delhi showcases Ketaki Sheth’s series ‘Twinspotting’. The story behind this series came about when Sheth married Aurobind Patel and moved to London. Once there she realised there were 30,000 registered Patels in the UK directory, Sheth began to take portraits of Patel twins in the UK, pairing them with Patel twins back in India.

(Image credit: Ketaki Sheth)

Photo London founders Michael Benson and Fariba Farshad, said: ‘We are incredibly proud of the team who have brought together an impressive group of galleries for the launch of this new era at Olympia, including newcomers from as far afield as India and Africa proving London is still a great draw for international galleries…it is clear that Photo London’s second decade has begun in formidable style.’

Photo London runs from 14-17 May 2026 at National Hall, Olympia Hammersmith Road London W14 8UX photolondon.org