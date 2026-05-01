London Festival of Architecture 2026: everything you need to know

It's an exciting time at the London Festival of Architecture 2026 HQ, as the countdown to this year's celebration of the built environment has now officially started. Running annually in June, the highly anticipated event – the biggest festival centred on architecture in the country – spans the entire metropolis and calls on both architects and, very importantly, the wider public, to come, explore and take part.

The city-wide event is set to feature over 400 activities this year, providing a rich tapestry of responses that emerge from an open call a few months back. LFA director Rosa Rogina told us in an interview at the time: 'The festival is a chance to test ideas, learn in public and think differently about London’s ordinary and extraordinary everyday environments. We are hoping to see bold, imaginative ideas and submissions, including projects that take ownership of streets and shared spaces, that activate overlooked sites, or that propose new ways of working and living together. Whether that’s a temporary road closure, an installation, a communal meal, or simply a conversation, it’s less about what the event looks like, and more about the change it might spark.'

LFA director Rosa Rogina (Image credit: Courtesy LFA)

London Festival of Architecture 2026 – our guide

With hundreds of events on its register, this year's LFA iteration, themed around the notion of 'Belonging', promises to be bigger and better than ever. Overwhelmed by choice? Worry not. We took it all in and crafted a handy guide for you – including a bespoke Wallpaper* highlights section – to help you navigate the London Festival of Architecture 2026's wealth of offerings.

A model of London at the LFA headquarters in London (Image credit: Courtesy of LFA)

The London Festival of Architecture 2026 theme

'Belonging is when a street, a scent, or a skyline becomes part of your own story – when the place begins to feel personal. It’s that alchemy between memory and space, where your narrative aligns with the shared life of a place,' Tanisha Raffiuddin, a member of the curation panel for the 2026 London Festival of Architecture, told us when we first reported on the theme announcement back in October 2025.

Tanisha Raffiuddin (Image credit: Tanisha Raffiuddin)

When the festival announced its return for 2026, its theme came naturally to its organisers, off the back of current affairs and thoughts voiced by the people of London and the event's own community over the past year. 'Belonging' brings to the fore a key topic for discussion, which is important to the built environment community but also beyond, flagging the festival as a powerful pulse-taker of the industry's movements and considerations.

The neighbourhoods

The heart of the festival lies firmly with its communities – people and places across the capital, rallying for their neighbourhoods to come alive through architectural events during June. This year, a total of 11 centres of activity will provide vibrant hubs, and a significant framework, for festival activity across London.

These are: Chrisp Street; Canning Town and Leamouth; City of London; Colindale and Edgware; Fitzrovia; Royal Victoria; South Bank and Waterloo; South Kensington and High Street Kensington; Thames Road; Wandsworth Town and the Wandle Delta; and Wood Green and Alexandra Palace.

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A model of London at the LFA headquarters in London (Image credit: Courtesy of LFA)

Rogina continued in her interview: 'What excites us about ‘Belonging’ is that it asks a fundamental question: who has the right to determine who belongs in this city and how might we reclaim belonging as something that is shared, rather than granted? At a moment of rapid change across London, that feels both urgent and full of possibility.'

The 11 neighbourhood hubs will all give their own answer to this question, no doubt sparking debate and architectural thinking – offering residents and visitors something to discover, and even possibly implement in the future in a more permanent way, too.

The keynote events: Murray lecture and Young Voices

The Murray Lecture, which was inaugurated as a festival staple in 2024 by LFA founder Peter Murray (who launched the festival in 2004 to wide acclaim), opens this year's festivities on 1 June. The speaker this year is architect Jayden Ali, who, fresh off the opening of the permanent galleries at the V&A East Museum, has been called to talk about his hometown of London, its architecture and his experience.

Jayden Ali, photographed in February 2026 for Wallpaper* magazine's May issue (Image credit: Tami Aftab)

Bookending the festival, right at the end of the month, the Young Voices lecture, delivered this year by Sam Elbahja, also promises an engaging talk. The Cambridge Architecture graduate, artist, and poet from East London offers a different take on building and cities, and gives us all food for thought.

The festival hub: The London Centre

For the first time this year, the LFA team's home, The London Centre in the City's Aldermanbury Street, will serve as a central hub for all activities during the month of June. Hosting the LFA and NLA team, the space is always a welcoming spot for all built environment professionals and the public, but will now actively become a centre of the festival throughout its duration.

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Ten talks, a variety of performances, the return of LFA's popular Lego Challenge and a TFL bus display exhibition are among the activations taking place here across the month. These events are in addition to the help the centre will provide to visitors in navigating the entire London Festival of Architecture 2026 programme. The aim is for the public to be able to explore, select and find their way through the city to their chosen activity in the easiest possible way.

The curation panel

Each year, the festival is enriched and steered by a dedicated Curation Panel, including key figures from across the built environment and beyond. The panel not only picks the theme and overall direction, but they also have input in event selection, and provide a voice that helps guide the visitor through bespoke highlight listings and essays surrounding key LFA topics.

For the London Festival of Architecture 2026, the panel comprises Black Females in Architecture (Neba and Selasi); urban designer and place-shaping consultant Rumi Bose; co-founder of IF_DO and IF/ Design Labs Thomas Bryans; head of the Design Unit at the Greater London Authority Sarah Considine; founder of Grow to Know Tayshan Hayden-Smith; and founder and creative director of Concept Culture Tanisha Raffiuddin.

The Wallpaper* highlights

The London Centre hub activities, as well as the two keynote events, the Murray Lecture and the Young Voices presentation, are all important elements in the London Festival of Architecture 2026 – and give a powerful taste of this year's atmosphere and open discussions. If you're after more tips, here we’ve picked nine events from the LFA 2026 programme's 400-plus activities to curate our Wallpaper* highlights of the year for you.

The tour: Southbank at 75 – Architecture walk

A new book, ‘Royal Festival Hall: A Living Icon’, tells the story of one of London's best-loved buildings (Image credit: Edmund Sumner)

We love London architecture, and we love modernist architecture, so what better excuse to celebrate both than joining this walking tour across Southbank? 2026 marks the 75-year anniversary of the Royal Festival Hall, and this is an opportunity to explore the history and future of one of the capital's best-loved sites.

When? Wednesday 10 June, 6pm – 7.30pm

The exhibition: Somers Town: A Photographic Exhibition

The Somers Town Coffee House is a grade II listed pub said to have originally been a meeting place for Huguenot intellectuals (Image credit: Stephen McKay

Explore an entire part of London – Somers Town – through this photographic show. Visitors will be able to not only explore a vibrant neighbourhood's history through the work of Camden-based photographer Anna Lerner, but also have the opportunity to meet the artist herself.

When? 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26 and 27 June, 10am – 5pm

The workshop: Lego Challenge 2026

Earlier this year, Lego and the Hergé Foundation teamed up with a dynamic introductory set, the iconic rocket from Explorers on the Moon (Image credit: LEGO®)

The popular Lego Challenge is back in the LFA programme. Bring nothing but your imagination to this vibrant event for all ages, where participants can construct innovative designs around the festival's theme and the subject of homes.

When? Saturday 20 June, 12pm – 2pm

The installation: Summer Pavilion

(Image credit: Objects of Common Interest)

Made from off-cuts of reclaimed marble, onyx, and travertine fragments and designed by Objects of Common Interest, ‘Colour Field’ is a temporary pavilion set in 1 Principle Place. Organised by developers Brookfield Properties, the installation will be open to the public throughout the festival as a space of rest, ad hoc activity and contemplation.

When? 1-30 June

The launch: Thamesmead Tapestry

The Thamesmead estate shot by photographer Tony Ray Jones as displayed in 2019 at a RIBA exhibition (Image credit: Tony Ray Jones)

This community exhibition at Bow Arts focuses on the brutalist Lakeside Centre in Thamesmead. In a space warm with rugs and seating, the community can explore colourful hanging textiles in a display that will also serve as a hub for a programme of activities.

When? Wednesday 10 – Sunday 14 June, 12pm – 5pm

The mentoring opportunity: ‘Sessions’ One-to-One Mentoring

Narrative Practice won the 2025 Archiboo Activism award (Image credit: Courtesy Archiboo Awards)

You are in great hands with these one-to-one mentoring sessions offered by Narrative Practice – its founder, Dhruv Gulabchande, has been leading similar (and more) programmes for years, and he has also been a member of the LFA curation panel in the past. This is open to all, from professionals to students.

When? Thursday 4 June, 6pm – 9pm

The Open Studio visit: Unknown Works Open Studio

Styling meets sound design at Salt’s second London outpost, a high-concept space by Unknown Works (Image credit: © Henry Woide)

Open Studios has always been an essential part of LFA – and plenty of the big practices participate this year. We'd warmly recommend paying a visit to the open day of RSHP and ZHA. However, for this guide, we'd also like to flag a smaller, but very dynamic studio's work and space – the east London-based Unknown Works, whose material experimentation and innovative solutions will be on display, along with curated snacks and a soundtrack.

When? Thursday 25 June, 6pm – 9pm

The performance: Windrush Day: Carrying the Flame﻿

The National Windrush memorial at Waterloo station, created by artist Basil Watson (Image credit: Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

Carrying the Flame, curated by World Heart Beat's Ava Joseph and Ayo Vincent, was conceived to celebrate Windrush Day. This event nods to the important contribution of migrants who helped shape post-war Britain, especially recognising the African-Caribbean community.

When? Monday 22 June, 7.30pm – 9.30pm

The talk: Queering Space

Architect Tarek Merlin will be part of the panel (Image credit: Sam Wordsworth, DGTL Concepts)

This round table conversation between queer scholars and practitioners is set to bring important topics to the fore, concerning everything from everyday practices, activism, and policy to future research. Panellists will include Ben Campkin and Tarek Merlin.

When? ﻿Thursday 18 June, 7pm – 8.30pm

The London Festival of Architecture 2026 runs across London 1-30 June 2026. All events are available (and bookable as required) at londonfestivalofarchitecture.org