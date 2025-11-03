Today we bring you news not about buildings of concrete and glass, but ones made of gingerbread.

The Museum of Architecture is again welcoming The Gingerbread City in 2025. Opening on November 29 2025, the exhibition invites architects, engineers and designers to create urban landscapes entirely from baked goods – celebrating (and stretching) the creativity of professionals imagining the cities of tomorrow.

'Siren Crispie Reservoir' by EPR Architects (Image credit: Luke O'Donovan)

This year’s theme, ‘The Playful City’, challenges participants to explore how design can inspire joy – and to consider how curiosity and connection can shape our built environments. While the concept is whimsical, the underlying idea is perfectly serious: to champion ‘play’ as an architectural principle – and a catalyst for wellbeing, creativity and community.

Real-world examples of this include Copenhagen’s Superkilen Park – which celebrates cultural diversity through three colour-coded zones filled with more than 100 objects from around the world – and Bristol’s Hello Lamp Post, an interactive public art project inviting people to text everyday street objects like benches or lamp posts. At The Gingerbread City, architects bring these ideas to life through edible public squares, rewilded rooftops, and buildings that encourage interaction – from a train station that doubles as a skate park to a school where slides connect classrooms.

'Candy Apple Artists Studios' by Frame Projects (Image credit: Luke O'Donovan)

‘We love choosing themes that get architects dreaming big – and the public smiling. The Gingerbread City 2025 asks how fun, imagination and interaction can shape the future of our urban spaces. It’s about rethinking what cities are for – and reminding everyone that good design can be joyful, inclusive and fun,’ says Melissa Woolford, founder of the Museum of Architecture.

Beyond the exhibition, visitors can take part in workshops to build their own houses, following the theme by crafting a community centre in gingerbread form. There is also a ‘gingerbread button’, created by sponsor and AI design platform Gendo, which lets visitors transform themselves into gingerbread figures. Gendo has also collaborated with participating architects to create gingerbread versions of their real-life projects, blending creativity, technology and play in delicious form.

'Pick-n-Mix Circus' by Universal Design Studio (Image credit: Luke O'Donovan)

The Gingerbread City will run from November 29 2025 at The Museum of Architecture at Coal Drops Yard, King's Cross, London

