The latest addition to Hermès’ canon of leather accessories is the ‘Clou de Forge’ handbag, which first appeared as part of the house’s A/W 2026 womenswear show in March. Its name is taken from another enduring Hermès accessory: the ‘Clou de Forge’ bangle, a metal bracelet notable for its horseshoe-inspired shape.
It is a nod towards the Parisian house’s roots as a harness-maker in the early 19th century (equestrianism remains a perennial influence for Hermès’ designers and craftspeople, with everything from saddlery to horse blankets inspiring its 16 métiers).
Here, the bangle’s distinctive silhouette is abstracted to become the bag’s closure in contrasting gold and silver, providing a jewellery-like flourish to the otherwise reduced silhouette – a neat, flap-front design cut from structured box-calf leather, with a cross-body strap adjustable with horseshoe-shaped hardware.
The result is a handbag that traverses day and evening: a reflection of Nadège Vanhée’s A/W 2026 collection, which the French designer said was designed to capture the ‘liminal realm’ of twilight, when ‘colour turns nocturnal [and] life distils to its essence’.
And earlier this month, the French designer presented a ‘Chapter Two’ of the collection in Los Angeles, also featuring the ‘Clou de Forge’ handbag. ‘It’s this idea of having an open horizon; the promises of the beyond,’ she said of the show, which mined the romantic potential of sunrise and sunset.
A version of this article appears in the July 2026 Design Directory Issue of Wallpaper*, available from 4 June in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
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Jack Moss is the Fashion & Beauty Features Director at Wallpaper*, having joined the team in 2022 as Fashion Features Editor. Previously the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 Magazine, he has also contributed to numerous international publications and featured in ‘Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers’, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.