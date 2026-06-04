As the Wallpaper* July 2026 issue – our annual Design Directory (above left) – hits newsstands, subscribers will have in their hands a copy bearing this month’s limited-edition cover (above right). Pictured is furniture created exclusively for us by NM3. Notwithstanding a heavy commitment at this year's Milan Design Week (MDW), which included a collaboration with Visionnaire at 10 Corso Como, a domestic-meets-retail environment for Swedish brand Magniberg, and a site-specific listening room for Stone Island, the studio produced two pieces to help launch our new Travel Guides series, which debuted at a flower kiosk reimagined by longtime collaborator DWA.

Flanking the canary-yellow cabin were a bench and magazine/book display, fashioned using NM3's distinctive galvanised steel finish and modular composition. The approach, according to the studio, was largely birthed of necessity: well versed in exhibition design, it had to pivot during the pandemic. ‘The home was the most logical place to turn to,' they say.

We discovered a similar sense of enterprise and a dedication to problem-solving on our travels around MDW and further afield, and this year's Wallpaper* Design Directory, which features the latest trends in furniture, kitchens, bathrooms, lighting and more, taps into that energy.

As our global design director Rosa Bertoli remarks in her accompanying essay to our portfolio of MDW highlights, design felt ‘at the centre of the conversation regardless of its location, ideas flowing between venues, with collectible design infiltrating the once-rigorously industrial fair, and industrial design being very present in the city'.

London-based studio Lorenzo McKechnie’s ‘Schema’ furniture collection, on display at Alcova’s Baggio military hospital site during Milan Design Week 2026 (Image credit: Thomas Chéné)

Elsewhere in the issue, we follow photojournalist Nipun Prabhakar as he explores the work of Austrian architect Carl Pruscha in Sri Lanka and Nepal; tour Poliform's gracious new Milanese HQ in the former Palazzo Trussardi; celebrate the salvaged-wood sculptures of Loewe Foundation Craft Prize 2026 finalist Hervé Sabin; and talk to visual artist Anne Imhof on the eve of her London show.

And for this month's End Paper, Daven Wu considers the queue, a staple of many aspects of our everyday life that finds its apotheosis at events such as design weeks, where the air of expectancy overrides all other considerations when it comes to getting ‘in line', and patience brings its own rewards. Enjoy the issue.

One of our transports of delight at Milan Design Week – a fleet of Wallpaper*-customised Fiat Topolinos was at large (in their own tiny way) during the fair (Image credit: Thomas Chéné)

Bill Prince

Editor-in-Chief

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