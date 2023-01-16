New York art exhibitions: what to see this winter

In the 20th century, New York cemented itself as the home of Abstract Expressionism and subversive Pop Art. These days, the city is a canvas for a new school of artists pushing the boundaries of media and holding social justice as their primary message.



World-renowned institutions such as MoMA, The Metropolitan Museum Of Art, and the Guggenheim continue to draw tourists and art aficionados in equal measure, and leading commercial galleries such as Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, Perrotin and David Zwirner all occupy vast square footage, some with multiple locations.



Manhattan’s art fairs – The Armory Show Frieze and Independent among them – have become much-anticipated annual fixtures in the art calendar. After a hiatus of in-person art experiences, New York City is ‘back’, and proving that it remains a powerhouse of creativity, originality, commerce, and connection.

Best New York art exhibitions: a guide

David Deutsch: ‘Hurly-Burly’

Venus Over Manhattan and Galerie Eva Presenhuber

Until 8 February

David Deutsch, Untitled, 2018. Acrylic on linen (Image credit: Courtesy the artist, Venus Over Manhattan, New York, and Galerie Eva Presenhuber, New York, Zürich, Vienna)

David Deutsch is having something of a moment in New York. In a collaboration between Eva Presenhuber and Venus Over Manhattan, the artist’s new show of 40 works, titled ‘Hurly-Burly’ will span both galleries until 8 February. The artist’s ultra-gestural paintings occupy a blurry boundary between abstraction and representation, questioning viewer perceptions with webs of loose brushwork and semi-concealed imagery. Deutsch’s recent paintings see acrylic paint applied initially onto a plastic sheet, then transferred to the canvas. This distinctive approach of material relocation adds another layer to the artist’s complex creative machinations, which leave viewers to uncover meaning embedded in the glorious chaos.

presenhuber.com (opens in new tab); venusovermanhattan.com (opens in new tab)

Tara Donovan

Pace, 540 West 25th Street

Until 25 February

Tara Donovan, Screen Drawing, 2021 (Image credit: © Tara Donovan , courtesy Pace Gallery)

Tara Donovan’s solo show at Pace focuses on a type of drawing she developed during the pandemic. Working with aluminium insect screens, Donovan moves, pinches and cuts wires to create hypnotic patterns within the material’s existing grids. Produced in a range of scales, spanning one foot to four feet wide, Donovan’s screen drawings reflect her long-standing investigations into the possibilities and limits of human perception. The exhibition brings together new and recent works that rely on mathematical methodology to tease out the illusionistic properties of familiar, everyday material. The screen drawings morph and change when viewed from different perspectives, thus requiring the viewer to sustain contemplation.

pacegallery.com (opens in new tab)

‘African Dream Root’ by Robin Rhode

Lehmann Maupin, 501 West 24th Street

Until 11 February

Robin Rhode, Block of Flats, 2021, c print (Image credit: Courtesy Lehmann Maupin, New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, and London)

South African-born artist Robin Rhode marks his sixth solo exhibition at Lehmann Maupin with new photographs, sculptures, wall paintings and installations, each inspired by his research into the visual and oral storytelling traditions of his home country. Based on histories and mythologies, this new body of work reconnects Rhode’s practice with its ancient roots, which range from ancient rock art to spiritual practices. Known for his dynamic works that represent South African diasporic experiences, the Berlin-based artist has merged the street and gallery contexts, amplifying the rich symbolism already present in his works to transcend beyond the frame.

lehmannmaupin.com (opens in new tab)

Charles Gaines: ‘Southern Trees’

Hauser & Wirth

26 January - 1 April 2023

Charles Gaines, Numbers and Trees: Charleston Series 1, Tree #8, Sage Way 2022 (Image credit: © Charles Gaines Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth Photography: Fredrik Nilsen)

2022 saw Charles Gaines inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters, which in its history has counted Henry James, Theodore Roosevelt, John Singer Sargent, Mark Twain, and Edith Wharton as members and where contemporaneously he rubs shoulders with Hilton Als, Philip Glass, Frank Gehry and Annabelle Selldorf. That is to say, Gaines’ exploration of the current cultural discourse reaches far beyond the realms of the art world. This January, the LA-based artist opens a new major solo exhibition at Hauser & Wirth titled ‘Southern Trees’. Born in Charleston, South Carolina, Gaines is a lifelong artist, often creating conceptual works with methodical and numerical processes, which interrogate matters of identity politics beyond the issue of race and representation. Now, the evolution of Gaines’ practice unfolds over two floors of the 22nd street location in the artist's show in the city since 2018.

hauserwirth.com (opens in new tab)

Jumana Manna: ‘Break, Take, Erase, Tally’

Until 17 April

MoMA PS1

Jumana Manna: ‘Break, Take, Erase, Tally’ at MoMA PS1 (Image credit: MoMA PS1)

The first major museum exhibition of multidisciplinary Berlin-based Palestinian artist Jumana Manna in the United States poses urgent and complex questions. Manna’s narrative approach ‘explores the paradoxical effects of preservation practices in agriculture, science, and the law,’ says the gallery. These paradoxes can be seen in works such as Foragers, a new film combining documentary and fiction, which captures the friction between Palestinian pickers of the wild growing herbs akkoub and za’atar and the Israeli Nature Protection Authority, which has deemed the plants endangered. Manna examines the roles and resistance of plants and seeds pitted against human interactions, questioning the possibilities of the future - who will succeed in the life cycle? Works constructed from grain storage structures and discarded industrial items stand inside the gallery while a new sculpture, Middle Ghost (2022), is located in the courtyard at the gallery entrance.

momaps1.org (opens in new tab)

‘A Mind of Winter'

Gladstone Gallery

Until 4 March 2023

Rachel Rose, Burl Egg 3, 2021, Burl Egg and blown glass (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Gladstone Gallery)

‘Winter's desolation’ might feel like a bleak starting point to begin the year, but in truth, spring is still a long way off. A Mind Of Winter, a group show presented by Gladstone, speaks directly to the yawning stretch of chill via figurative and abstract paintings, sculptures, works on paper, and photographs. Merging themes of solitude, hibernation and mid-winter darkness, the show includes work by include Vivian Suter, Rosemarie Trockel, Arthur Jafa, Jim Hodges, Robert Mapplethorpe, Philippe Parreno, Rachel Rose, and Salvo.

gladstonegallery.com (opens in new tab)