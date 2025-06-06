The Moomins take New York with a debut US exhibition
In time for her beloved characters' 80th anniversary, the work of Finnish artist Tove Jansson will go on display at the Brooklyn Public Library
The Moomins are coming to New York in a first-ever US exhibition celebrating the work of Finnish artist Tove Jansson and her whimsical cartoon characters. The exhibition, titled ‘Tove Jansson and the Moomins: The Door Is Always Open,’ will open at the Brooklyn Public Library's central branch 28 June and transform the historic space into the Moominvalley world.
Discover ‘Tove Jansson and the Moomins: The Door Is Always Open’
Jansson (1914-2001) was a female, queer artist, who worked in the years before and after the Second World War. Her unique career encompassed painting, illustrating and writing. Jansson's fantastical work reflected her vibrant personality, which was previously highlighted in a Paris exhibition, ‘Houses of Tove Jansson,’ two years ago.
Jansson is one of Scandinavia’s most celebrated cultural figures, whose distinct characters echo a similar charm and popularity of Miffy, and Snoopy. Jansson’s first Moomin story was The Moomins and the Great Flood in 1945, which opened a whole world of playful creatures who live in Moominvalley. The characters explore themes of adventure, nature, friendship and courage.
In its US debut, the Moomins exhibition will present installations including a Moomin house, archival materials, streamed animations and books. Starting with the first 1945 Moomin story, the exhibition will look how the cartoon inspired theatrical productions, television adaptations, and musical interpretations that brought Moominvalley to life. The exhibition also nods to Jansson’s earlier career in political satire, and her years living in the Finnish archipelago.
‘As we mark the 80th anniversary of the Moomins, it’s especially meaningful to see Tove’s work celebrated in a space that shares her core values—curiosity, inclusion and a belief in the power of storytelling to build bridges between people,' said James Zambra and Thomas Zambra of Moomin Characters in a joint statement. 'We’re honoured to introduce US audiences to this deeply personal and multifaceted exhibition that not only explores the world of the Moomins but also shines a light on Tove’s originality and remarkable life as a writer, artist, and pioneer.’
‘Tove Jansson and the Moomins: The Door Is Always Open’ is on show from 28 June until September 30, 2025 at Brooklyn Public Library
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
