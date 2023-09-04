New Louis Vuitton Tambour redefines the house’s watchmaking

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This summer, the new Louis Vuitton Tambour 40mm redefined the brand’s watchmaking vision, its release timed to follow Pharrell’s celebrated debut as creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear.

The new Louis Vuitton Tambour 40mm

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Marketing and watch director Jean Arnault has dynamically reimagined the Tambour shape for the watch’s 21st anniversary. He tells us: 'After 20 years of audacious watchmaking based on the Tambour, Louis Vuitton is elevating its watch offer.'

The 40mm Tambour is an in-house design from the manufacture La Fabrique Du Temps, and is both a full reset of the LV design language and the base point of a more curated range. Arnault adds: 'With this launch, we seek to open a new chapter in the history of the maison’s watchmaking by creating a watch with strong horological credentials, but identifiably Vuitton.'

Key brand details are recognisable but distilled into a modern, lugless design. The drum shape is pebble-smooth steel, with the brand lettering encircling the bezel. Comfort is key with its 9.7mm thickness, and a striking bracelet.

La Fabrique du Temps has given us grail pieces like the Tambour Curve Flying Tourbillon, but this is elevated everyday wear, with a modern, stepped two-tone dial that makes it stand out. The Tambour’s hand-finished heart is the chronometer-certified LFT023. This calibre is the first proprietary automatic three-hand movement from Louis Vuitton, designed in conjunction with movement specialist Le Cercle des Horlogers.

The intense linear craftsmanship under the sapphire case-back is a particular highlight, as is the solid 22ct gold micro-rotor, which can be viewed with a precious metal version appearing later in 2023.

