New Louis Vuitton watch prize announced for independent creatives

A newly announced Louis Vuitton watch prize will see La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton – the house’s Swiss watch workshop – introduce design minds to the world of watchmaking

La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton building in Geneva, Switzerland
(Image credit: Louis Vuitton. Photography: Piotr Stoklosa)
By Martha Elliott
published

Louis Vuitton first ventured into the world of watches with its Tambour design in 2002. Its dedicated watchmaking arm, La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, acquired by the company in 2011, has spent years establishing itself in the fine-tuned landscape of timekeeping. Now, it plans to bring independent creatives into the realm, offering the winner of a biennial Louis Vuitton watch prize a bespoke mentorship, including advice from financial management to design.

La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton will be opening online submissions from the start of 2023 and through to May, and the prize will see 50 industry experts select groups of semi-finalists and finalists in two waves, in September and December 2023. The five finalists of the Louis Vuitton watch prize will be selected based on the design, creativity, innovation, craftsmanship and technical complexity of their creations.

detail shot of watch cogs

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton. Photography: Piotr Stoklosa)

After the five finalists are determined, the committee will select as many judges to make the final decision on the winner of the prize, celebrated in January 2024 in a reception hosted by Louis Vuitton. 

Once selected, the winner will receive a grant, alongside a one-year mentorship – tailored personally to their creative project – by La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, covering the design, brand and legal aspects of watchmaking, offering a personal masterclass in the world of luxury watches. 

Martha Elliott

Martha Elliott is the Junior Digital News Editor at Wallpaper*. After graduating from university she worked in arts-based behavioural therapy, then embarked on a career in journalism, joining Wallpaper* at the start of 2022. She reports on art, design and architecture, as well as covering regular news stories across all channels.

