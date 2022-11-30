New Louis Vuitton watch prize announced for independent creatives
A newly announced Louis Vuitton watch prize will see La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton – the house’s Swiss watch workshop – introduce design minds to the world of watchmaking
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Louis Vuitton first ventured into the world of watches with its Tambour design in 2002. Its dedicated watchmaking arm, La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, acquired by the company in 2011, has spent years establishing itself in the fine-tuned landscape of timekeeping. Now, it plans to bring independent creatives into the realm, offering the winner of a biennial Louis Vuitton watch prize a bespoke mentorship, including advice from financial management to design.
La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton will be opening online submissions from the start of 2023 and through to May, and the prize will see 50 industry experts select groups of semi-finalists and finalists in two waves, in September and December 2023. The five finalists of the Louis Vuitton watch prize will be selected based on the design, creativity, innovation, craftsmanship and technical complexity of their creations.
After the five finalists are determined, the committee will select as many judges to make the final decision on the winner of the prize, celebrated in January 2024 in a reception hosted by Louis Vuitton.
Once selected, the winner will receive a grant, alongside a one-year mentorship – tailored personally to their creative project – by La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, covering the design, brand and legal aspects of watchmaking, offering a personal masterclass in the world of luxury watches.
louisvuittonwatchprize.com (opens in new tab)
Martha Elliott is the Junior Digital News Editor at Wallpaper*. After graduating from university she worked in arts-based behavioural therapy, then embarked on a career in journalism, joining Wallpaper* at the start of 2022. She reports on art, design and architecture, as well as covering regular news stories across all channels.
-
RIAS’ Doolan Award 2022 goes to Quarry Studios by Moxon Architects
Quarry Studios by Moxon Architects scoops RIAS’ Doolan Award 2022
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
‘Eyes on Iran’ art activation in New York directs urgent attention to the United Nations
Including work by JR and Shirin Neshat, ‘Eyes on Iran’ is a group public art activation in New York timed to the UN initiative, 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
A$AP Rocky makes first foray into design with Gufram at Design Miami 2022
Design Miami 2022: A$AP Rocky presents a new edition of the iconic Gufram Cactus and launches his new design venture, Hommemade
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Meet Louis Vuitton’s globetrotting new Viviennes
Louis Vuitton’s Vivienne has been reborn as 11 chic new jewellery figures
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Sherbet dip: Virgil Abloh’s signet rings for Louis Vuitton hit the sweet spot
The more quotidian elements of design continue to fascinate Virgil Abloh
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Opals are the jewellery world's latest rock stars
Opal is finally having its moment in the jewellery world
By Katrina Israel • Published
-
Bold, graphic and art-inspired, A/W 2015's statement making runway jewels
By Katrina Israel • Published