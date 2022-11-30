New Louis Vuitton watch prize announced for independent creatives

Louis Vuitton first ventured into the world of watches with its Tambour design in 2002. Its dedicated watchmaking arm, La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, acquired by the company in 2011, has spent years establishing itself in the fine-tuned landscape of timekeeping. Now, it plans to bring independent creatives into the realm, offering the winner of a biennial Louis Vuitton watch prize a bespoke mentorship, including advice from financial management to design.

La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton will be opening online submissions from the start of 2023 and through to May, and the prize will see 50 industry experts select groups of semi-finalists and finalists in two waves, in September and December 2023. The five finalists of the Louis Vuitton watch prize will be selected based on the design, creativity, innovation, craftsmanship and technical complexity of their creations.

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton. Photography: Piotr Stoklosa)

After the five finalists are determined, the committee will select as many judges to make the final decision on the winner of the prize, celebrated in January 2024 in a reception hosted by Louis Vuitton.

Once selected, the winner will receive a grant, alongside a one-year mentorship – tailored personally to their creative project – by La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, covering the design, brand and legal aspects of watchmaking, offering a personal masterclass in the world of luxury watches.

louisvuittonwatchprize.com (opens in new tab)