Magic is in the air around this new creation from Singer, California’s renowned purveyor of Porsche-adjacent restomods that go far above and beyond their original specifications. Dubbed ‘Sorcerer’ by its new owner, the one-off ‘Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer’ comes complete with Fantasia Blue bodywork and a rear wing that wouldn’t look out of place on a 1970s racetrack.

Sorcerer, a Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer – DLS Turbo (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design)

Over 16 years and dozens of customer cars, Singer has burnt itself into the retinas of the old Porsche community, taking a bespoke and mind-bendingly thorough approach to rebuilding, reimagining and reshaping the 911 ethos for the supercar era. More tasteful than many of its rivals yet no less exclusive, this is the first Singer to be reimagined via the company’s relatively new DLS Turbo Services arm.

Detail design of Sorcer's carbon fibre body (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design)

Work was carried out at Singer’s UK facility, not its better-known California shop. That allowed direct access to the country’s famed and unforgiving Millbrook Test Facility, with TÜV product certification carried out at the Nürburgring in Germany. Starting with a 964-era 911 monocoque chassis, the car is thoroughly rebuilt, with an engine reborn and remapped to produce of 700hp, stopped by new carbon ceramic brakes. New carbon fibre body panels, strongly influenced by Porsche’s 1970s-era endurance cars, and a vast rear wing complete the picture.

Detail design of Sorcer's carbon fibre body (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design)

All this ensures the Sorcerer weaves a special kind of magic on the track, but the levels of design detail and rich materiality have certainly not been overlooked. As with all Singers, every facet of the interior and exterior was crafted to the customer’s exacting specification. In this case, the car includes Pebble Grey leather seats with Pearl Grey Alcantara seat centres and Champagne piping.

Inside Sorcerer, with bespoke dials and concealed contemporary upgrades (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design)

The stain carbon fibre exterior elements are also reflected by the use of the ultra-lightweight material in the lower part of the cabin. A hefty cross-brace is fitted for additional stability, while the car gets a thorough systems upgrade with new ABS brakes, traction control, and electronic stability control, all developed with Bosch, and selectable drive modes.

Sorcerer, a Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer – DLS Turbo (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design)

Although the dash follows the familiar five-dial 911 layout, each gauge is hand-built to watchmaking levels of precision. Other creature comforts like navigation and phone integration are subtly concealed. With a manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive, the Sorcerer will be an old school analogue experience for its owner.

SingerVehicleDesign.com, @SingerVehicleDesign

