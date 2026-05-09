A new all-day café has sprung up in Vancouver’s downtown, with a space inspired by North American nostalgia. Behind the interiors is Vancouver-based McKinley Studios, who took inspiration from the 1990s – baseball clubhouses, early record shops, and varsity iconography – for the 2,800 square-foot space. McKinley Studios worked collaboratively on the interior design with owner Jess Reno, who previously founded the award-winning Nemesis Coffee (ranked the top coffee shop in Canada by the World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops 2026 list).

Bam Bam, Vancouver

(Image credit: Photo by Ema Peter)

‘As soon as you walk in, there’s an emphasis on immediately feeling the social aspect and a buzz of activity,’ says architect Walker McKinley, the founder and CEO of McKinley Studios. ‘You’re greeted by the team, the music is front and centre, and the experience unfolds naturally from there.’ Walking in, waxed stainless steel counters stretch across the space, with a curved cherry veneer bar. Built-in speakers pay homage to founder Reno’s love of music, as well as the record shop nostalgia inspiration. On the countertop, an enticing array of donuts and pastries sit on stainless steel pedestals, all baked in-house.

Anchored by warm woods and steel, the rest of the interiors comprise distinct yet interconnected spaces that balance nostalgic references with a futurist sensibility, underlining the design with a freshness and dynamism. ‘Jess and the team wanted to build an experiential world,’ says McKinley. ‘Our approach was to create a series of episodic spaces across the interior, each focused on different moments.’

(Image credit: Photo by Ema Peter)

(Image credit: Photo by Ema Peter)

A retro-futuristic metallic sofa and armchair are a compelling centrepiece, while a vibrant green communal banquette table is accented by an orb-like chandelier from Vancouver lighting studio A-N-D (the brand’s Pebble sconces also feature near the entrance). A dedicated retail space with powder blue lacquer shelving displays the Bam Bam’s debut apparel collection, which draws inspiration from vintage varsity apparel and features their bulldog iconography. Throughout, paintings from Filipp Jenikae reference early hip hop artists and street photography.

The menu at Bam Bam is playfully nostalgic. Classic coffees are served alongside speciality drinks like a cherry pie matcha, an apple pie latte, and diner-inspired cream sodas. A rotating assortment of pastries is on offer, such as a strawberry shiso doughnut or a honey sea salt roll, alongside a menu that features crispy fried chicken sandwiches. A selection of cocktails, such as a strawberry shiso negroni or hot honey margarita, extends the enticing nostalgia into the evenings.

(Image credit: Photo by Ema Peter)

(Image credit: Photo by Ema Peter)

Bam Bam is located at 160 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6B 4P4, Canada

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