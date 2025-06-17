Looking for a stylish place to stash your Diet Coke and perhaps your pastrami sandwich? Look no further than Rocco's limited-edition Super Smart Fridge, created in collaboration with Katz's Deli – the oldest delicatessen in the Big Apple. The mini fridge, a 'viral' appliance first pitched on Shark Tank, comes in a punchy orange hue, an homage to fellow New York icons including the Knicks, the Mets and – yes – those tangerine-coloured plastic subway seats.

Rocco x Kat'z Deli Super Smart Fridge

Even though Rocco, which specialises in high-tech, temperature controlled drinks fridges, states to make ‘every day a mini celebration’, its leadership felt now was the perfect time to celebrate the essence of New York ahead of another hopeful sporting season.

'We've had countless requests for orange, and the timing felt right. The subway seats might be on their way out [as New York upgrades its train cars], but we wanted to preserve a piece of what they meant to New Yorkers,’ says Alyse Borkan, co-founder of Rocco. ‘Pairing that with the city’s love of sports and partnering with Katz’s, a place with as much legacy as the Knicks themselves, felt like the most New York thing we could do.’

The limited-edition colour is nostalgic and current, much like Katz’s Deli, which is perhaps best remembered outside Gotham for a – err – climactic scene in When Harry Met Sally. In celebration of the launch, Katz's will be handing out hand-carved pastrami, corned beef and Dr. Brown’s soda for the first 75 customers to place an order.

‘We’re always looking for ways to share classic deli traditions while celebrating what makes this city so special,’ says Jake Dell, owner of Katz’s. ‘Dr. Brown’s soda, a pastrami on rye, and now a fridge that embodies an iconic New York colour. This collab is weird (in the best way), and that’s exactly why we love it.’

The new orange Super Smart Fridge retails for $1,795 and will be available starting 17 June. Shop it here.