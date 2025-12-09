Mytheresa’s new St Moritz ‘concierge’ is a Wes Anderson-esque wonderland

Since the late 19th century, the vertiginous Alpine village of St Moritz has been a wintering spot for the monied jet set, attracted by powder-coated slopes, dramatic vistas and palatial snow-crested hotels. So the story goes, in 1864, hotel owner Johannes Badrutt sought to find a way to fill his rooms after the British guests departed the town after summer’s end. ‘Come back and spend Christmas in St Moritz. It’s sunnier and less rainy than London,’ he said. ‘If you don’t like it, I’ll pay your travel costs. If you do, you can stay as long as you like.’ Purportedly, four guests stayed until Easter.

This week, German fashion e-retailer Mytheresa launches a new ‘concierge’ in the town, located on storied shopping street Via Serlas and drawing on the locale’s history of hospitality (it is nestled between Louis Vuitton and Dior). Titled ‘Mytheresa Maison’, the ephemeral pop-up – which runs until the end of ski season on 6 April – has a distinctly Wes Anderson flavour, drawing on the tropes of a traditional hotel, complete with red velvet curtains, tasselled room keys and cabinets of curiosities (in this case, those curiosities are new season clothes and accessories). There is even a series of ‘bell boys’, decked out in red uniforms complete with pillbox hats and the requisite white gloves. The space was designed by Studio Boum, a London-based agency known for creating some of fashion’s most transporting scenography.

Mytheresa is quick to point out that the ‘Maison’ is not a typical shop, and instead will operate more akin to a private members’ club (a partnership with Laurent-Perrier and Oona Caviar provides the suitably luxurious refreshments). So, while there are private styling appointments and visiting trunk shows – Max Mara and Aquazurra will be some of the first – there are also cookie-making classes and lessons in how to write the perfect Valentine’s message, alongside other brand activations and events. The busy programme comes from a desire to create physical experiences which match their online presence, and offer ‘an intimate escape into the Mytheresa lifestyle’.

‘Maison Mytheresa was created from our desire to craft meaningful moments with our customers – moments that go far beyond online shopping,’ Michael Kliger, CEO of LuxExperience – the parent company of Mytheresa – tells Wallpaper*. ‘We wanted to offer an experience that feels personal, playful, and genuinely inspiring. This is not a shop, but a private club – a place for people to connect, enjoy themselves, and experience Mytheresa as a place to belong to. Our mission here isn’t to sell product, but to build relationships and create memories in a beautifully curated setting.’

Mytheresa Maison is open on Via Serlas, St Moritz, until 6 April 2026.

