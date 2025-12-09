Mytheresa’s new St Moritz ‘concierge’ is a Wes Anderson-esque wonderland
Studio Boum has designed the ephemeral ‘members’ club’ in the Alpine town, which will see the fashion e-retailer host a series of events and workshops over the ski season
Since the late 19th century, the vertiginous Alpine village of St Moritz has been a wintering spot for the monied jet set, attracted by powder-coated slopes, dramatic vistas and palatial snow-crested hotels. So the story goes, in 1864, hotel owner Johannes Badrutt sought to find a way to fill his rooms after the British guests departed the town after summer’s end. ‘Come back and spend Christmas in St Moritz. It’s sunnier and less rainy than London,’ he said. ‘If you don’t like it, I’ll pay your travel costs. If you do, you can stay as long as you like.’ Purportedly, four guests stayed until Easter.
This week, German fashion e-retailer Mytheresa launches a new ‘concierge’ in the town, located on storied shopping street Via Serlas and drawing on the locale’s history of hospitality (it is nestled between Louis Vuitton and Dior). Titled ‘Mytheresa Maison’, the ephemeral pop-up – which runs until the end of ski season on 6 April – has a distinctly Wes Anderson flavour, drawing on the tropes of a traditional hotel, complete with red velvet curtains, tasselled room keys and cabinets of curiosities (in this case, those curiosities are new season clothes and accessories). There is even a series of ‘bell boys’, decked out in red uniforms complete with pillbox hats and the requisite white gloves. The space was designed by Studio Boum, a London-based agency known for creating some of fashion’s most transporting scenography.
Mytheresa is quick to point out that the ‘Maison’ is not a typical shop, and instead will operate more akin to a private members’ club (a partnership with Laurent-Perrier and Oona Caviar provides the suitably luxurious refreshments). So, while there are private styling appointments and visiting trunk shows – Max Mara and Aquazurra will be some of the first – there are also cookie-making classes and lessons in how to write the perfect Valentine’s message, alongside other brand activations and events. The busy programme comes from a desire to create physical experiences which match their online presence, and offer ‘an intimate escape into the Mytheresa lifestyle’.
‘Maison Mytheresa was created from our desire to craft meaningful moments with our customers – moments that go far beyond online shopping,’ Michael Kliger, CEO of LuxExperience – the parent company of Mytheresa – tells Wallpaper*. ‘We wanted to offer an experience that feels personal, playful, and genuinely inspiring. This is not a shop, but a private club – a place for people to connect, enjoy themselves, and experience Mytheresa as a place to belong to. Our mission here isn’t to sell product, but to build relationships and create memories in a beautifully curated setting.’
Mytheresa Maison is open on Via Serlas, St Moritz, until 6 April 2026.
Jack Moss is the Fashion & Beauty Features Director at Wallpaper*, having joined the team in 2022 as Fashion Features Editor. Previously the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 Magazine, he has also contributed to numerous international publications and featured in ‘Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers’, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
