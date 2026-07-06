The Wallpaper* US400 is back. Now in its fourth edition, the list has evolved to become a roll call of creative talent in America today, from emerging design voices to established names in business, architecture, fashion and more. There’s plenty to celebrate in 2026; this year’s reveal coincides with the 250th anniversary of the US as well as the 30th anniversary of Wallpaper*. But what exactly is the US400, and what makes it stand out from the rest? Here, we break down everything you need to know.

What is the Wallpaper* US400?

The Wallpaper* US400 evolved out of a desire to capture the special energy that defines America’s creative ecosystem, timed to our annual US-themed August issue. Initially, in 2023, that began with a group of 300. But we quickly realised that that number didn’t quite cut it. Now in its fourth year, the project has evolved into a list of 400 individuals and firms that we feel encapsulate what the American spirit of ingenuity is all about.

Why are there 400 names?

Unlike other lists out there with 50 or 100 honourees (we won’t name names), we recognise 400 individuals and firms. Yes, 400 is a large number, but we firmly believe that a broader grouping – a sample size, for the statistically inclined – begins to better approximate the depth and breadth of creative output in the United States. We like to think of it like a snapshot at this moment in time, more than an ossified roster, one that will organically change year over year.

Here’s a fun parallel: During the Gilded Age, ‘The Four Hundred’ served as a definitive list of who was who in American society.

So who’s on the list?

Our inductees all fall under Wallpaper*’s editorial pillars: architecture, design, jewellery, fashion, hospitality, art, technology, transport and entertaining. In 2026, that included everyone from titans of industry to fledgling design practices; Blue Chip artists to indie gallerists. Essentially, the fascinating people that make up the Wallpaper* family.

How do you choose who’s on it?

There is no formal application process to be on the list. But we do take a few things into consideration. Have we published your work? Have you done something newsworthy in the last twelve months? What kind of impact have you made in your field? Have you inspired us? Simply put: the list is made of the interesting people we’d want to invite to one massive dinner party.

View the Wallpaper* US400 online and find out more about the August 2026 issue’s celebration of Creative America here.



The August issue is available from 4 July, in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

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