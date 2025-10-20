Projection made simple courtesy of Vibe One, the first offering from XGIMI’s new sub-brand

Another week, another projector, this time from tech giant and projection specialists XGIMI. The company’s newest offering isn’t just a product but a whole new sub-brand, aimed at tapping into the burgeoning market for compact, chic and ultra-portable projection solutions aimed at a younger demographic.

Vibe One portable projector from Vibe by XGIMI (Image credit: XGIMI)

These are the viewers who eschew the physical inconvenience of a physical television and don’t want their viewing – whether communal or individual – defined by any single space. Projection solutions therefore need to be simple to set up, capable of being slung in a bag alongside a smart speaker and – preferably – powered by a battery as well as the mains.

Vibe One has an integral stand (Image credit: XGIMI)

Vibe by XGIMI ticks all these boxes. The new brand’s first product, Vibe One, is described as a ‘lifestyle companion’, portable tech that can create cinematic feel regardless of the space. The intention was also to keep the tech specs high so there was no equating ‘entry-level’ with ‘low budget’, presumably setting up a pathway to XGIMI’s larger and more powerful models down the road.

Vibe One by XGIMI (Image credit: XGIMI)

To date, XGIMI has sold 7 million projectors around the world since 2013. The company is clearly hoping to conquer all corners of the projection market and recently unveiled a commercial-grade model at IFA Berlin 2025.

Vibe One integrates playful elements like a choice of two highlight colours (Cloud Ash and Blue Spark ) and an onboard ambient lighting mode. The twin 3W speakers come from JBL and also allow the unit to function as a standalone Bluetooth speaker.

Vibe One by XGIMI (Image credit: XGIMI)

On board you’ll find 1080p projection with the OS handled by Google TV, together with onboard Netflix. A built-in stand facilitates positioning, as does the automatic keystone function and (optional) portable battery (although the mooted 1.2 hours of playback won’t make much of a dent in most boxsets). Nevertheless, the price point and unfussy design make this machine worthy of further attention.

Vibe One by XGIMI (Image credit: XGIMI)

Vibe One, Vibe by XGIMI, $199 / €249 / £219, XGIMI.com