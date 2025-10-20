Projection made simple courtesy of Vibe One, the first offering from XGIMI’s new sub-brand
Vibe by XGIMI wants to bring projection to the masses, with a debut product that simplifies and streamlines the art of conjuring up cinema wherever you happen to be
Another week, another projector, this time from tech giant and projection specialists XGIMI. The company’s newest offering isn’t just a product but a whole new sub-brand, aimed at tapping into the burgeoning market for compact, chic and ultra-portable projection solutions aimed at a younger demographic.
These are the viewers who eschew the physical inconvenience of a physical television and don’t want their viewing – whether communal or individual – defined by any single space. Projection solutions therefore need to be simple to set up, capable of being slung in a bag alongside a smart speaker and – preferably – powered by a battery as well as the mains.
Vibe by XGIMI ticks all these boxes. The new brand’s first product, Vibe One, is described as a ‘lifestyle companion’, portable tech that can create cinematic feel regardless of the space. The intention was also to keep the tech specs high so there was no equating ‘entry-level’ with ‘low budget’, presumably setting up a pathway to XGIMI’s larger and more powerful models down the road.
To date, XGIMI has sold 7 million projectors around the world since 2013. The company is clearly hoping to conquer all corners of the projection market and recently unveiled a commercial-grade model at IFA Berlin 2025.
Vibe One integrates playful elements like a choice of two highlight colours (Cloud Ash and Blue Spark ) and an onboard ambient lighting mode. The twin 3W speakers come from JBL and also allow the unit to function as a standalone Bluetooth speaker.
On board you’ll find 1080p projection with the OS handled by Google TV, together with onboard Netflix. A built-in stand facilitates positioning, as does the automatic keystone function and (optional) portable battery (although the mooted 1.2 hours of playback won’t make much of a dent in most boxsets). Nevertheless, the price point and unfussy design make this machine worthy of further attention.
Vibe One, Vibe by XGIMI, $199 / €249 / £219, XGIMI.com
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine's Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper's first podcast.
