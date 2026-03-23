Since its founding in Germany in 1928, Klafs have become known for its excellent standard of saunas. Combining German engineering with Northern Europe’s sleek design heritage, it announces the Stateside launch of S1, the world’s first retractable sauna. US wellness fanatics can now enjoy the wonders of steam therapy in their own home, bringing luxury saunas into everyday living spaces.

Let off some steam in the world's first retractable sauna

(Image credit: Courtesy of Klafs)

The S1 Sauna has clean lines and architectural rhythm; it expands from the size of a bookshelf to three times its size, offering a full sauna experience without compromising square footage. When retracted, the S1 sauna measures a slim 60 cm, which is no deeper than a regular closet, and fully extends to 160cm in 20 seconds.

The benches can be pulled forward by 10 cm, while the two headrests for comfortable reclining are hooked into an ergonomic backrest. The benches are available in abachi and, on request, walnut. Its design was conceived with efficient functionality in mind, featuring insulated walls, and 8mm glass, resulting in a piece which blends into a contemporary interior.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Klafs)

The sauna is equipped with Klaf’s ‘Sanarium’ control, which is the brand’s incorporation of five climate experiences. This includes heat up to 210° F, humidity, and ambiance. The S1 is available in three sizes , small, medium and large, with space for two to three users. The finishes are available in matte black or walnut, with a walnut interior finish.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Klafs)

‘For nearly a century, Klafs has pushed the boundaries of sauna design, and the S1 represents our most transformative innovation for the wellness industry yet,’ says Klafs CEO, Phillip Rock. ‘We’re thrilled to introduce a luxury wellness experience that makes sauna ownership attainable for people who may not have considered it possible due to limited space in their homes. By combining advanced engineering with thoughtful, space efficient design, we’ve created a sauna solution that elevates wellness in any home.’

klafs.co.uk