Berlin-based Yont Studio has completed a new hybrid space for Seven, a queer house-music label, in the city’s Mitte club district. What started out as a real estate office at Torstrasse 220 is now a 180 sq m space defined by bold pink architectural objects, including a DJ Booth, a new object in a series of ‘Brutalist Pink’ pieces created by Serdar Ayvaz and Coşan Karadeniz of Yont.

Brutalist Pink DJ Booth by Yont Studio for Seven (Image credit: Clemens Poloczek)

The inspiration here is not hard to discern, but rather than form this deck-bearing sculptural piece out of solid concrete, Yont has given it a surrealist edge by forming the booth from a wooden substructure and hand-shaped rigid foam, styled and carved to resemble a hefty lump of stacked aggregate. Finished with pigmented epoxy and pink paint, the DJ booth anchors the space with visual weight yet can be easily moved.

The Seven space includes a mix of commissioned pieces and classic design (Image credit: Clemens Poloczek)

Yont Studio shaped the object digitally before fabricating the structure and hand-finishing the surfaces. The Seven store example is effectively a physical prototype, with a limited, made-to-order run of units now available. The treatment of the new space for Seven preserves and accentuates the industrial character of the building, removing layers of decoration to reveal raw bricks and patchworked plaster.

Brutalist Pink DJ Booth in the Seven space (Image credit: Clemens Poloczek)

The programme includes a record shop with personal spaces for listening to vinyl, in addition to offices for the label, a kitchen, a photo studio and a community event space. Curtains subdivide the space, with the ‘Brutalist Pink’ series providing visual punctuation against the sober backdrop.

Vinyl Listening Station by Yont Studio (Image credit: Mara Menzel)

This includes the ‘Vinyl Listening Station’, a more compact version of the twin-deck DJ Booth. Combining record storage with a turntable niche, the listening station is carefully shaped to reduce vibrations and enhance audio quality, becoming an eccentric centrepiece of the vinyl experience. It’s also available in a limited edition.

Vinyl Listening Station by Yont Studio (Image credit: Yont Studio)

Yont included custom-built elements throughout the store, such as stainless steel display units and oak vinyl storage systems. A scattering of vintage pieces adds warmth and variation, while custom audio components were supplied by Have A Nice Day Hi-Fi (H.A.N.D.) and the Sound Metaphors record label.

Coşan Karadeniz and Serdar Ayvaz of Yont Studio (Image credit: Kyle Knodell)

Yont will be showing the ‘Brutalist Pink Vinyl Listening Station’ at Salone del Mobile 2026.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

YontStudio.com, @YontStudio, @Seven.Berlin