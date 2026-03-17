Berlin studio Yont adds a brutalist pink edge to this record store and label HQ
Based in the heart of Berlin’s Mitte club district, queer house-music label Seven has a new space shaped by Yont Studio
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Berlin-based Yont Studio has completed a new hybrid space for Seven, a queer house-music label, in the city’s Mitte club district. What started out as a real estate office at Torstrasse 220 is now a 180 sq m space defined by bold pink architectural objects, including a DJ Booth, a new object in a series of ‘Brutalist Pink’ pieces created by Serdar Ayvaz and Coşan Karadeniz of Yont.
The inspiration here is not hard to discern, but rather than form this deck-bearing sculptural piece out of solid concrete, Yont has given it a surrealist edge by forming the booth from a wooden substructure and hand-shaped rigid foam, styled and carved to resemble a hefty lump of stacked aggregate. Finished with pigmented epoxy and pink paint, the DJ booth anchors the space with visual weight yet can be easily moved.
Yont Studio shaped the object digitally before fabricating the structure and hand-finishing the surfaces. The Seven store example is effectively a physical prototype, with a limited, made-to-order run of units now available. The treatment of the new space for Seven preserves and accentuates the industrial character of the building, removing layers of decoration to reveal raw bricks and patchworked plaster.
The programme includes a record shop with personal spaces for listening to vinyl, in addition to offices for the label, a kitchen, a photo studio and a community event space. Curtains subdivide the space, with the ‘Brutalist Pink’ series providing visual punctuation against the sober backdrop.
This includes the ‘Vinyl Listening Station’, a more compact version of the twin-deck DJ Booth. Combining record storage with a turntable niche, the listening station is carefully shaped to reduce vibrations and enhance audio quality, becoming an eccentric centrepiece of the vinyl experience. It’s also available in a limited edition.
Yont included custom-built elements throughout the store, such as stainless steel display units and oak vinyl storage systems. A scattering of vintage pieces adds warmth and variation, while custom audio components were supplied by Have A Nice Day Hi-Fi (H.A.N.D.) and the Sound Metaphors record label.
Yont will be showing the ‘Brutalist Pink Vinyl Listening Station’ at Salone del Mobile 2026.
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YontStudio.com, @YontStudio, @Seven.Berlin
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.