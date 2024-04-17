Knoll presents Willo Perron sofa at Salone del Mobile 2024, 'a piece that can stay with you forever'
Salone del Mobile 2024: the ‘Pillo’ sofa by Willo Perron for Knoll is the California-based designer’s first piece for the American brand, prioritising comfort and timeless usability
Knoll unveils the ‘Pillo’ sofa by Willo Perron at Salone del Mobile 2024, marking the company’s first collaboration with the Canada-born, California-based designer. Defined by soft, enveloping forms, the ‘Pillo’ sofa reflects Perron and Knoll’s idea for the future home, and its design is based on comfort and modular configurations.
One half of interior design studio Perron Roettinger, Perron is perhaps best known for his scenographic installations created for Rihanna (most notably her floating stage from the 2023 Superbowl), and his work for the likes of Lady Gaga, Kanye West and Drake.
‘Pillo’ sofa by Willo Perron for Knoll
The sofa is a departure from the more structured silhouettes of Knoll, whose heritage includes design classics by Marcel Breuer, Mies Van Der Rohe and Eero Saarinen. ‘My style generally has a lot less structure, it contains more fluid and soft elements, which feels like the perfect contradiction to classic Knoll pieces,’ says Perron. ‘It creates an enriching conversation and harmonious synergy between the traditional and elegant Knoll style with my more contemporary style.’
His sofa design, he points out, is meant to be ‘enjoyed in daily life’: as the name suggests, the sofa’s forms are based on a composition of pillows that is completely modular and can adapt to design and lifestyle changes within the home. ‘The idea is to make a piece that can stay with you forever, that is endlessly reconfigurable. It should be able to travel and grow with you as you move and add new pieces,’ he adds.
‘I think it's about the idea of usability,’ he continues. ‘Furniture should be something that can be worn in, but also remain classic and attain value as the years go on. The modernists introduced us to things that can have wear to them, to things that are not to be solely aesthetic. I always use the example of worn-in Levis 501s or Converse All Stars. The ultimate goal is making things that aren’t just a part of the trend cycle, but usable forever.’
The ‘Pillo’ sofa by Willo Perron for Knoll is presented at Salone del Mobile 2024 , Hall 24, Booth D11 - E12, until 21 April
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
