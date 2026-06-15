A stone's throw from buzzy London, the Coworth Park spa and hotel offer a welcome antidote - a serene rural experience, set in the leafy depths of the Ascot countryside in Berkshire. The hotel, a modern country house venue that is part of the Dorchester Collection, occupies some 240 acres of land, complete with a blissful wildflower meadow, tennis court, polo fields, ponds and country walks surrounded by local wildlife and gentle greenery. In this picturesque setting, The Spa at Coworth Park has recently been refreshed, elevating its offering through quiet luxury and contemporary wellness offerings.

The Spa at Coworth Park (Image credit: Coworth Park Spa / Dorchester Collection)

Checking in at the Coworth Park spa

Making the most of its green context, the Coworth Park spa building is set a mere few minutes' walk from the hotel's main, historic building. Here, nestled into a landscape of rolling hills and a naturalistic landscape, the small, green-roofed wellness hub is placed in a way that its round form 'hugs' its centrepiece - a generous swimming pool with a glazed façade that looks out to a decked terrace and fields.

Coworth Park hotel (Image credit: Coworth Park Spa / Dorchester Collection)

Inside, the top level is dedicated to spa offerings and relaxation, wrapped in natural light, neutral colours and soft textures. Partnerships with ishga, Wildsmith and Made for Life Organics offer a range of indulgent treatments - we tried the Ishga Renewing Facial and its seawater and seaweed-based products with impressive results (instant smooth, bright skin with no blemishes and a subtle glow).

(Image credit: Coworth Park Spa / Dorchester Collection)

The experience was enhanced by an initial 360-degree consultation process and a personalised soundscape, while the premises' dedicated post-treatment area with its meditative vibro-acoustic beds ensures instant tranquillity that lasts.

(Image credit: Coworth Park Spa / Dorchester Collection)

Downstairs, the swimming pool is flanked by the sun deck on one side and additional wellness spaces on the other - including a timber Finnish sauna, a citrine-lined steam room and a snow shower. A gym equipped with the UK’s first Technogym Luxury Artis line sits next to these spaces, to work up a sweat before heading out for a hot-and-cold sequence relaxation ritual.

(Image credit: Coworth Park Spa / Dorchester Collection)

(Image credit: Coworth Park Spa / Dorchester Collection)

Additionally, for a limited time only, Natura Bissé treatments are currently on offer throughout the summer. A new partnership at Coworth Park brought a pop-up treatment pod on site, the Natura Bissé Oxygen Bubble. Here, guests can breathe 99.99% pure air before completing their spa experience at the in-house café, where healthy salads, bowls, juices or teas are created by Coworth Park’s executive chef Adam Smith.

(Image credit: Coworth Park Spa / Dorchester Collection)

Meanwhile, if you're after something more traditional, the main Coworth Park building's drawing room next door offers the classic afternoon tea experience (with bubbles or without). Here, the customary sandwiches, mini cakes, scones and other treats can be enjoyed while looking out towards the campus's flowering meadow.

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(Image credit: Coworth Park Spa / Dorchester Collection)

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