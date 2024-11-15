An intimate spa at high-design New York country hotel Inness is now open
Inness brings Manhattan-calibre wellness to the rural hamlet of Accord, New York
The new spa at the luxury country retreat, Inness, brings Manhattan-calibre wellness to the gentrifying rural hamlet of Accord, New York. Taavo Somer, one of the proprietors, became a cult figure of New York City hospitality decades ago, as kids prowling the dark and lonely streets east of SoHo found his breakout restaurant and bar glowing cosily like a mirage at the dead-end of tiny Freeman Alley. They called the place Freemans, naturally, and city people downtown loved its rustic interiors, with acres of old-fashioned painted panelling and an endless supply of vintage taxidermy specimens on display. Diners could wait hours for a table, though all were ultimately welcome – except, perhaps, the night Taylor Swift celebrated her birthday upstairs.
Inside the healing world of Inness, New York
Inness, which Somer opened in a new partnership three years ago, feels no less exclusive – though it’s actually just as inclusive by design. No gatekeeper guards the driveway, where the 220-acre property welcomes golfers to its reconfigured course just two hours upstate from Manhattan. Minimalist guest cabins and a new white-painted mock farmhouse – all furnished sparsely with Somer’s signature country antiques – today sit on and around the fairways. The remaining nine holes are converted for trendy Scottish links-style golf.
Along one ridge, on the former site of the golf pro shop, is a sparkling glasshouse for hotel reception and a boutique. Next door is the excellent clubhouse restaurant and outdoor dining balcony with postcard Catskill Mountain views. The barnlike new spa, a freestanding black building 60m long, is a short walk across the driveway, past a micro-orchard of mature heritage apple trees that Somer transplanted into the garden masterplan by Brooklyn-based landscape designer and editor Miranda Brooks. 'It forces guests into nature,' Somer notes.
A trained designer who once worked for a year in the experimental New York practice of Steven Holl Architects, Somer created the spa building’s modern exterior with stained pine and corrugated steel. Post Company (also behind Raf’s restaurant in New York City) collaborated with Somer on the project, building interiors such as the Bathhouse hammam with a plunge pool and tadelakt waterproof plaster. There’s a gym and fitness studio, massage treatment rooms with simulated skylights, and a reception area with fir shelving inspired by the sculptures of Donald Judd.
The outdoor pool will be closed all winter, but the indoor pool is ecologically warmed year-round with heat pulled from six geothermal wells drilled down 150m into the ridge, Somer says. 'People should come and hang out.'
Inness is located at 10 Banks St, Accord, NY 12404, United States, inness.co
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Architecture-trained Craig Kellogg’s first article for Wallpaper magazine appeared in issue 6. He has contributed to The New Yorker and The New York Times, and he lives in the East Village of Manhattan, where he works as a creative director.
-
Tour Jacquemus’ new store, a serene Mediterranean escape in central London
Simon Porte Jacquemus has united with OMA on his latest store – a Meditteranean-inspired bolthole on London’s New Bond Street. Here, they talk Wallpaper* through the transporting space
By Jack Moss Published
-
Inside ‘De toutes beautés!’, the Louvre’s new exhibition narrating 10,000 years of beauty ideals through art
‘De toutes beautés!’ marks the beginning of a three-year partnership between the Louvre and L’Oréal Groupe. India Birgitta Jarvis reports on the show for Wallpaper*
By India Birgitta Jarvis Published
-
First look: ‘Christofle, A Brilliant Story’ is a glittering celebration of silver across two centuries
A landmark Christofle exhibition opens today at Paris’ Musées Des Arts Décoratifs and is the first monographic show dedicated to French silverware house
By Minako Norimatsu Published
-
Midtown Manhattan restaurant Ánimo! takes its cues from Mexican morning rituals
Jordana Maisie Design Studio creates a minimalistic yet referential setting for Ánimo!
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
The Beachside hotel on Nantucket is ‘a love letter to the American summer’
The Beachside on Nantucket is a laid-back hotel designed by Parts and Labor Design studio, part of the Wallpaper* USA 400 consortium
By Daven Wu Published
-
Fall in New York? Artist Francesco Clemente and chef Daniel Humm have designed a destination bar worth making the trip for
Francesco Clemente has created a suite of magical friezes for the Clemente Bar, which opens at Daniel Humm’s Eleven Madison Park restaurant in New York this week
By Caragh McKay Published
-
Sleep like a Prince at Airbnb’s Purple Rain house in Minneapolis
Airbnb introduces the newly restored Purple Rain house, a tribute to Prince’s musical genius and the movie and song’s 40th anniversary
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
The new Los Angeles restaurants to book now: savour surrealism and revel in Japanese brutalism
Explore the best new restaurants in Los Angeles, from Muse, a French-Italian opening in Santa Monica, to Rokusho, an intimate omakase experience in Hollywood
By Carole Dixon Last updated
-
One&Only’s portfolio of ultra-luxury escapes reaches out to new horizons
From the Maldives to Mexico, One&Only’s resorts and private homes around the world offer exceptional stays in idyllic locations, soon to include a first USA property, designed by Olson Kundig
By Simon Mills Published
-
Four days after opening, a playful New York restaurant has SoHo abuzz
The Corner Store’s inventive fare is the talk of the town – and for good reason
By Charlotte Gunn Published
-
So & So’s Piano Bar is Hell’s Kitchen’s new best-kept secret
So & So’s Piano Bar in New York City provides a seductive backdrop for nightly live music performances that celebrate the ‘high-low’
By Dan Howarth Published