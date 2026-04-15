This subterranean Parisian spa feels like stepping into a hidden lagoon

The beauty of a spa, beyond your leaving feeling reborn, lies in its ability to offer an escape from the noise of the world – and Hôtel Costes’ new spa does exactly that. Located in Paris’ 1st arrondissement, just steps from the vibrant Rue Saint-Honoré, the Parisian hotel’s subterranean spa has unveiled a new look defined by ambient lighting, gentle geometry, and a soothing colour palette.

Hôtel Costes unveils its new spa

(Image credit: Matthieu Salvaing)

The project was spearheaded by interior architecture and design studio Liaigre, which worked in close partnership with the hotel’s founder, Jean-Louis Costes. Upon entering the reinvigorated space, visitors will find a 1,000 sq m spa, featuring a 20m swimming pool, eight treatment rooms, and a fitness area.

Much like the spa’s holistic ethos – developed alongside the team from skincare specialist Augustinus Bader – the interior materiality is honest and noble, comprising a mix of travertine, smoked oak, lacquer, and liquidambar. While these materials were selected to reflect the hotel as a whole, they also unite soothing elegance and functionality in a refined balance.

(Image credit: Matthieu Salvaing)

(Image credit: Matthieu Salvaing)

The architectural framework centres on light and touch. From its entrance, set at the base of a bifurcated staircase, a marble reception desk greets visitors, while a Dolby Atmos sound system channels a calming, immersive audio landscape.

The heated swimming pool acts as an inviting lagoon – whether for laps or simply to drift in its oxygen-enriched waters. Wood daybeds and cocooned relaxation areas deepen the sense of retreat. The eight treatment rooms are designed to accommodate therapies tailored by Augustinus Bader’s specialists, set along hushed corridors to ensure privacy.

(Image credit: Matthieu Salvaing)

(Image credit: Matthieu Salvaing)

The spa is the latest chapter in a wider project initiated in 2015, when Jean-Louis Costes commissioned Christian Liaigre to redesign Hôtel Lotti and unify it with Hôtel Costes and a third property, Le Costes. Drawing on the spirit of Parisian private mansions, the design firm has sought to create an airy, loft-like environment for Hôtel Costes.

Says Christophe Caillaud, creative director of Liaigre: ‘We approached the redesign of the spa with the same discipline that defines Liaigre – careful attention to proportion, light, and material – ensuring the space feels calm, coherent, and true to our enduring design language.’

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(Image credit: Matthieu Salvaing)

Hôtel Costes is located at 7 Rue de Castiglione, 75001 Paris, France