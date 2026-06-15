The Bangkok-based American designer Bill Bensley and his husband, landscaper Jirachai Rengthong, have been building their private weekend retreat in the Mae Rim valley north of Chiang Mai for the better part of two decades – layering rooms, gardens, art collections and a suspension bridge over a river into something that defies straightforward description. Hacienda Botanica is sixteen hectares of Northern Thailand wrapped in a Mexican aesthetic: thick terracotta walls, shaded courtyards, casitas scattered across grounds of remarkable botanical richness. It has never been available to anyone except its owners and their guests. That’s now changed as luxury travel company Smiling Albino has begun offering the estate as an exclusive buyout. Eleven bedrooms, one valley, no other guests.

Wallpaper* checks in at Hacienda Botanica, Chiang Mai

What’s on your doorstep?

Mae Rim sits in a valley less than an hour’s drive north of Chiang Mai, where the mountains loom large over a tropical pastoral landscape. Step outside in the morning, and the peaks are still half in cloud, the air cool enough to want a jacket, the Mae Rim River running west below the estate’s private suspension bridge. Cross it, and you are in a different world – rice paddies worked by the same families for generations, bamboo groves, lychee orchards. Within easy reach: local Thai temples, a vegetable market, and the Queen Sirikit Botanic Garden, set into the foothills and revealing itself slowly through glasshouses of orchids and ferns, and a long canopy walkway suspended among the trees.

Greenhouse (Image credit: Courtesy of)

Who is behind the design?

Bensley has spent four decades making extraordinary places for other people. Hacienda Botanica, he says, is what happens when nobody is looking over his shoulder – no client brief, no budget committee, no ROI benchmarks. The aesthetic language is unapologetically Mexican: thick terracotta walls, covered walkways, shaded courtyards, objects gathered from across thirty countries. An unexpected choice for Northern Thailand, at first blush, but the reasoning is climatic as much as cultural – deep shade and thermal mass work in the tropics regardless of longitude.

Sitting room (Image credit: Courtesy of Hacienda Botanica)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hacienda Botanica)

Besides, as Bensley notes, ‘One should always design for the sun.’ The interiors are dense with a Hispanic art collection that is ‘eclectic, personal, and not especially interested in behaving like a museum.’ Head gardener Ouant, who spent thirty years at Four Seasons Chiang Mai, tends grounds that are laid out like a paradise lost: endemic bulbs that erupt from the soil during the monsoon with leaves two metres high, fruit trees, and a riot of ornamental beds.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hacienda Botanica)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hacienda Botanica)

The room to book

Eleven bedrooms sprawl out among the main house, casitas and villas – no two spaces are quite the same. Since Hacienda Botanica operates exclusively as a buyout, the real question is which room to wake up in first. Guests have the run of the estate and can drift between casitas as mood and light dictate.

Bedroom (Image credit: Courtesy of Hacienda Botanica)

Bathroom (Image credit: Courtesy of Hacienda Botanica)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

The estate is fully catered. Smiling Albino works with guests ahead of arrival to develop bespoke menus so that eating in is not a consolation prize but the point, with meals scaled to the group and the evening, served in a house built for exactly this kind of unrushed indulgence.

Kitchen (Image credit: Courtesy of Hacienda Botanica)

Where to switch off

Bensley says his ideal day begins early: across the suspension bridge and into the mountains before the valley heats up, back by noon when the pool becomes ‘dangerously persuasive’. The monsoon months are his preferred season, where mornings are around 22 degrees, and cool enough to walk properly. The west side, he adds, is the whole story. ‘All of the casitas look towards the mountains, the river, and the sunset, so the property has a natural orientation. Even though it is a large estate, it is quite easy to navigate because the mountains keep reminding you where you are.’ For those who prefer not to walk, horses from a neighbouring stable, river rafts, and the profusion of gardens offer their own version of total immersion.

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Pool (Image credit: Courtesy of Hacienda Botanica)

The verdict

Most designers’ homes become legends told secondhand. Hacienda Botanica is the rare exception: a fully inhabited, still-evolving personal estate that guests can actually sleep inside. ‘All my professional life, I have eaten, breathed, and lived the making of hotel-like environments that people seem to enjoy,’ Bensley says. ‘So sharing this weekend house feels quite natural. It is personal, yes, but hospitality is personal when it is any good. I have never believed that a house becomes less intimate because it is shared. If anything, a good house improves when people are using it properly.’

Red house (Image credit: Courtesy of Hacienda Botanica)

Hacienda Botanica, Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, Thailand. Bookings via Smiling Albino. Exclusive buyout only