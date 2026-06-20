Tucked between two of Mallorca’s most photogenic villages, Hotel Corazón has found the answer to the popularity of the island’s mountainous spine: a sunbaked 18th-century finca where the outside world feels very far away.

Wallpaper* checks into Hotel Corazón, Mallorca

What’s on your doorstep?

Amid the 90km of the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range, rocky headlands studded with cypress drop to glittering coves. Along this range sits a trail of villages – Valldemossa, Fornalutx, Deià, Sóller – that have variously claimed the ‘most beautiful in Europe’ crown.

That said, predictably, the hordes have descended (or ascended). In high season, it can be difficult to move through the honey-coloured streets. Hotel Corazón sidesteps all of that. Between the amenity-rich Sóller and the picture-perfect Deià (both still worth a visit), a veer off the hairpin road brings you to a historic finca ensconced in palms.

(Image credit: Alixe Lay)

Who’s behind the design?

The 17-room property is owned and run by photographer Kate Bellm and her husband, green thumb Edgar Lopez, and you can tell: everything here – from the interiors to the printed ‘newspapers’ left in each room – bears the mark of people who care deeply about how things look and feel.

(Image credit: Alixe Lay)

The original restoration was led by Mallorca-based studio Moredesign, working alongside local artisans, metalworkers and ceramicists. The main body of the hotel sits around a cobblestone courtyard in shades of terracotta, punctuated by monstera-filled amphorae. The original chapel remains, repurposed now as a spa.

(Image credit: Alixe Lay)

(Image credit: Alixe Lay)

The dining terrace and conservatory were expanded and redesigned in 2024 by London-based designer Tatjana von Stein, who brought prior experience in Mallorca from her work on Làlia, a private members' club in Palma. These areas feel bohemian but never eccentric: hand-carved marble tables, mustard banquettes and benches adorned with sun motifs meet gingham napkins and sailor-striped cushions. The view of the Serra de Tramuntana from the terrace is breathtaking – particularly at dinner, when the peaks turn blue in the twilight and their summits swirl with cloud.

(Image credit: Kate Bellm)

The room to book

Hotel Corazón has two suites, 13 individually designed superior and double rooms and two garden rooms. I stayed in one of the last – modest in scale but the most private on the property, set apart from the main building beside Lopez’s cactus and succulent garden. They’re cosy, with candy-pink bed linen, though let down somewhat by an almost total lack of storage.

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(Image credit: Anna Malmberg)

(Image credit: Alixe Lay)

Holy Wood, one of the superior rooms I also had the privilege of experiencing, is Jacques Couëlle-esque in its wobbly doors, rounded steps and bumpy surfaces. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a right angle here. These rooms combine stone, limewash and linen in the shades of pink, beige and sage, offset by sheepskin rugs, rough ceramics and oversized art.

(Image credit: Alixe Lay)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

The hotel’s kitchen garden is integral to the dining offering. Farmer-in-residence Emma Philip harvests produce that reaches the plate within minutes, and chef Eliza Parchanska’s cooking is vibrant – finished with edible flowers which make each dish positively sculptural. Sweet potato noodles with spicy sesame dressing are transformatively good, a crispy rice salad with edamame and peanuts detonates on the tongue, and fried artichokes with pistachio aioli have a quality that seems somehow greater than the sum of their parts.

(Image credit: Alixe Lay)

Where to switch off

Perched on a vantage point over the sea, the pool is surrounded by pampas grass and rosemary, with carritx-covered umbrellas, 1970s-style loungers and tasselled hammocks for comfort and shade. A WhatsApp ordering system is a good idea in theory, undermined by the area’s patchy signal in practice. Pilates and yoga sessions, offered free to guests, are an excellent way to get into the hotel’s clean-living spirit.

(Image credit: Kate Bellm)

The verdict

For the aesthete, Hotel Corazón feels like heaven – from the whimsical interiors to the kitchen-garden cooking, every detail has been tended to with a rare level of conviction. In a corner of Mallorca that feels at risk of being loved to death, the property carves out its own paradise.

(Image credit: Alixe Lay)

Hotel Corazón is located at Carretera de Deià, km. 56, 7, 07100 Sóller, Balearic Islands, Spain. Rates: from 350 EUR