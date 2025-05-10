Shaded from the Balearic sun by lengths of golden yellow fabric that flutter like fiesta flags against a cloudless sky, the terrace restaurant at Hotel Corazón – recently redesigned by Tatjana von Stein – shows how thoughtful design can quietly transform a space. Though only completed this spring, it feels as if it’s always been this way, evoking a laid-back informality that instantly puts you at ease. The sweeping views of the Tramuntana mountains don’t hurt, either.

The refreshed restaurant is the latest addition to the hotel, which opened in 2023 on a quiet, rugged stretch of Mallorca’s northwest coastline between Deià and Sóller. ‘It’s a new version of luxury, isn't it?’ remarks von Stein, seated in one of the intimate circular bench seats that sit in the centre of the space. ‘It’s not “Four Seasons” luxury. It’s something different, something more holistic and experiential,’ Von Stein is spot on. At Corazón, luxury translates as time spent outdoors in the hotel’s beautiful grounds, taking in the scent of lemon blossom, jasmine and lavender that fills the air. It’s in the nutrient-rich, locally sourced food served by chef Eliza Panchaska and her team, and in the absence of the usual hotel clutter and fussiness – no TVs, no unnecessary extras.

Curved bench seating and cosmic motifs feature in von Stein’s relaxed, sun-drenched redesign (Image credit: Kate Bellm)

The 15 rooms are womb-like and softly sculptural – you’ll be hard-pressed to find a straight line here. Beds, sofas, window seats and banquettes invite lounging, and linen sheets smell like a summer-scented breeze. This is a place where time becomes elastic – where it’s easy to while away a morning watching the light change as the sun rises above the mountains.

On the newly designed terrace, von Stein captures the hotel’s essence perfectly. Anchored by a palm-thatched bar and dotted with cacti, succulents and fragrant herbs, it’s furnished with steel-frame seating arranged in cosy clusters and dressed with comfy, warm-toned upholstery that matches the retractable sunshades above. The cosmic symbolism – a trademark of Corazón’s branding – is echoed in moon and sun symbols that adorn the backs of booth seating and bar stools, all custom-made by local fabricators. The overall effect is a mellow, golden-tinted glow that enhances the happy mood and contrasts beautifully with the blue and green vistas. ‘It’s such a joy to be in this space,’ says London-based von Stein. ‘When I’m here, I forget that I actually designed it because I’m so immersed in this world.’

Von Stein reimagined the adjoining conservatory with ice-glass chandeliers, tiger-print rugs, and enveloping banquettes (Image credit: Kate Bellm)

Alongside the terrace, von Stein also reimagined the hotel’s adjoining conservatory, creating a more enclosed and expressive space. Here, a previously communal table has been replaced by three smaller ones, set on tiger-print rugs and lit by theatrical ice-glass chandeliers. The palette runs from pink and mustard to deep red, while bespoke curved banquettes encourage a sense of intimacy and ease. ‘I’m constantly asking myself how people feel in a space, because you incentivise behaviour through design,’ says von Stein, who is a self-taught in her craft having first studied psychology at university. Born in Germany and raised in Paris before landing in London, she’s developed a distinctive spatial language rooted in comfort and emotion. ‘In this space it was about making those moments of connection,’ she says. ‘I didn’t want it to feel empty – even if there are just three people here – so we created lots of intimate pockets. It doesn't have to be pure and perfect and elegant; it has to be quite indulgent, slightly theatrical.’

Locally made furnishings, from pink marble tables to clay lamps, reflect the hotel’s rooted, handmade ethos (Image credit: Kate Bellm)

Corazón’s creator and owner is the fashion photographer Kate Bellm, known for her psychedelic-hued images, who admits she became a hotelier almost by accident. A resident of the island for over ten years, the hotel – set within an 18th-century finca – is just a short walk from her off-grid house, where she lives with her husband Edgar Lopez and their son. The idea for Corazón grew organically from the couple’s desire to create a welcoming space for friends and fellow creatives – somewhere that combined food, art, and a slower pace of life.

I’m constantly asking myself how people feel in a space, because you incentivise behaviour through design Tatjana von Stein

When the finca, long owned by a local elderly couple, came up for sale, Bellm saw an opportunity to bring that vision to life. It caters to the influx of creatives who have made the island their home in recent years. ‘I wanted to create the place that I wished existed on the island. Somewhere relaxed where everyone is welcome – where you can bring your kids, bring your dog. The whole team is like a family.’ During our visit, the hotel’s terrace is an ever-changing mix of sophisticated travellers, bohemian locals, and lycra-clad cyclists and hikers who’ve stumbled across it on the mountain trails.

'I wanted to create the place that I wished existed on the island. Somewhere relaxed where everyone is welcome – where you can bring your kids, bring your dog. The whole team is like a family' Tatjana von Stein

Corazón’s hillside pool, on-site farm and artist residency programme reflect owner Kate Bellm's slower, soulful take on hospitality (Image credit: Kate Bellm)

As well as its 15 rooms, restaurant, shop, and a pool built into the hillside with a postcard view of the Mediterranean, Corazón has its own farm, run by Emma Phillips, formerly of California’s Flamingo Estate. The herbs, fruits, vegetables and flowers harvested here are used in the hotel’s restaurant. It also operates an artist residency, evidenced by the sculpture and ceramic works on display. Pieces include a stool embedded with colourful fragments of smashed ashtrays repurposed by LA-based artist Laura Soto; candle holders made from fermented clay by Alma Berrow; and a totem-like sculpture by Sol Bailey Barker that stands in the gardens. The hotel’s pinched ceramic serveware and rounded, cactus-like lamps – handmade in Bellm’s nearby ceramic studio – contribute to the relaxed, lived-in feel she’s aiming for.

For von Stein, the redesign was a chance to deepen her connection with the island – having previously worked on Làlia, a private members’ club in Palma (Image credit: Kate Bellm)

Bellm is someone who operates on instinct and works only with those who bring the right ‘vibes’ to the table. For von Stein and Bellm, the synergy was instant and obvious. Having met on Ibiza over twenty years ago, Bellm always knew she wanted to collaborate. ‘I love everything about Tatjana’s work,’ she enthuses. ‘Her use of colour, the retro touches, the fabric combinations. She creates spaces that feel so luxurious. The design process was a joy – we were old acquaintances, and it sparked a whole new era of our friendship.’

For von Stein, it was a chance to deepen her connection with the island – having previously worked on Làlia, a private members’ club in Palma, she is now laying foundations for a permanent base here. Much of the furniture and finishes were made locally, using a palette of natural materials and island-sourced stone. The process included a road trip around Mallorca, visiting fabricators and stone suppliers, and eventually stumbling upon a batch of leftover pink marble at the end of the season. This Alicante and Indian Fantasy stone was used for the tables, which were carved by a local stonemason. Curved benches are upholstered in textured fabric with contrasting piping, loungers were crafted on the island, chairs sourced from mainland Spain, and rugs provided by Nordic Knots. The result is tactile, layered, and true to place. ‘That’s the fun of it,’ smiles von Stein. ‘To be able to bounce off each other’s creativity like that – you grow as a designer when you work this way. It’s just great.’

