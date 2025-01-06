Breaking bread: British designer Jasper Morrison creates a small but mighty bakery in Mallorca
Can Pa is a charming neighbourhood bakery that blends tradition, innovation, and community impact
With its simple red-and-white striped awning and distinctive oval window set into its façade, this tiny bakery tucked away in Palma de Mallorca’s El Terreno neighbourhood has more than a touch of Wes Anderson charm about it. Named 'Can Pa' – meaning 'house of bread' – it is the result of a special collaboration between celebrated British designer Jasper Morrison and Mallorcan tile artisans Huguet, facilitated by the social organisation Esment.
'Jasper Morrison is one of those fantastic personalities we are fortunate to welcome frequently to our island,' smiles Biel Huguet, third generation owner of Huguet, a family-run tile company, which has been manufacturing hydraulic tiles on the island since 1933. 'From the very beginning of this project, a close collaboration was established, with each party bringing the best of their expertise to the table. His trust in the essence of what we do made this collaboration flow organically.'
Inside, visitors are greeted by rows of fresh bread and pastries, displayed behind timber-framed glass on a simple stone counter, while wooden shelves are lined with jars of local jams and olive oil. Underfoot, Morrison specified a perfect grid of classic 25x25 centimetre red tiles, and overhead, the traditional vaulted ceiling is made up of curved clay tiles also produced by Huguet.
In his typical punctilious fashion, Morrison designed every last detail of the bakery's interior and exterior, including bespoke furniture for the terrace. The cement bench and table, made locally at Huguet's Campos factory, are designed for easy assembly and disassembly without the need for resins, silicones, or other chemical elements, making them 100 per cent recyclable. Meanwhile the terrazzo logo, designed by renowned Argentinian graphic designer Mario Eskenazi, is built into the wall outside in large lettering made using a traditional technique.
'A hundred years ago, terrazzo was used to create lettering integrated directly into architecture, blending functionality and aesthetics in a lasting way,' explains Huguet, who is no stranger to collaborating with design royalty having welcomed Pentagram, Herzog & de Meuron, David Chipperfield and Patricia Urquiola to the island to create bespoke work. 'In our case, as we always strive to do, we decided to bring this technique up to date.' Although it was their first time working with terrazzo lettering, the Huguet team embraced the opportunity and conducted numerous tests to refine the process. 'This was a challenge, not only because of the complexity of the lettering but also because it involved a large, self-supporting piece. We are very happy with the result; it's a sign that will last forever.'
Part of Gomilla Mallorca – a neighbourhood regeneration project promoted by Camper with masterplans by architects MVRDV and GRAS Reynés Arquitectos – Can Pa provides employment and training for 40 individuals with intellectual disabilities, supported by nine professional bakers. The intention is that the project will not only positively impact those working there but also help revitalise the El Terreno community and strengthen its social fabric.
Can Pa, Avinguda de Joan Miró, 37, Ponent, 07015 Palma, Ponent, Spain
jaspermorrison.com
huguetmallorca.com
Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture.
