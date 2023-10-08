Residenza Cappellini combines bold colour and Italian design in Manhattan
Frenchcalifornia and Giulio Cappellini present Residenza Cappellini, adding Italian interior flair to the Manhattan skyline
Swooping into an apartment in a Financial District high-rise in Manhattan is a new interior showcase designed by Frenchcalifornia and Giulio Cappellini, creating a residence full of colour and design which is, quite simply, an artistic haven.
The penthouse suite, Residenza Cappellini, sees European living meet East Coast urban style, balanced in perfect harmony, much like the close partnership and collaboration between its creators: Guillaume Coutheillas, founder of interior design and branding studio Frenchcalifornia; and Cappellini, founder and art director of the eponymous Italian furniture company, whose guest editorship of Wallpaper’s October 2023 issue included his vision of tomorrow’s interiors.
Residenza Cappellini: interiors for art lovers
Inside the residence, a backdrop of curved windows and a neutral foundational colour palette is offset with splashes of colour from an array of furnishings from across the decades, with Cappellini’s pieces taking centre stage.
While the aesthetic is eclectic, the carefully curated interiors are warm, welcoming and liveable, perfect for an art or design lover.
Cappellini pieces such as Giulio’s ‘Dolmen’ table and Marc Newson’s ‘Embryo’ chair sit comfortably with rugs from Kasthall – including an exclusive custom prototype of ‘The Edifice’ rug, a collaboration between Marc Thorpe and the brand – and lamps by Foscarini that overhang the seating space.
The interiors find balance with the building's New York roots, including fine art provided by Salomon Art Gallery, located in Tribeca, and bespoke wall coverings from the Colorwash and Lyric Doric collections by Calico Wallpaper in Brooklyn.
The penthouse apartment’s wide open archways lead onto a terrace overlooking the New York cityscape. Nonetheless, the curved design and earthy colour palette has an Italian flair, with a specifically Tuscan feel. Cappellini’s recent ‘Lido’ collection of outdoor furniture is set amid the greenery, and includes new products as well as outdoor versions of existing designs, such as the ‘Litos’ sofa, by Sebastian Herkner, and Jasper Morrison’s ‘Thinking Man’s Chair’.
Whether you imagine yourself relaxing on the terrace or settling down on a design classic indoors with a tome from the ‘Aliante’ bookshelf by Rodolfo Dordoni and Giulio Cappellini, Residenza Cappellini is the perfect showcase for beautifully crafted furniture in a home setting.
