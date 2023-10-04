When Jasper Morrison met Giulio Cappellini

Jasper Morrison
Jasper Morrison photographed in his studio in 1990
(Image credit: Courtesy Jasper Morrison)
By Rosa Bertoli
published

The origin of Jasper Morrison's ‘Thinking Man Chair’ dates back to the mid-1980s, when the British designer saw an antique chair from the collection of a friend, gallerist Danny Moynihan. 'I saw an antique chair with its seat cushion removed for repair. It looked more interesting without the cushion and I decided to try to design a chair which was all structure and no closed surfaces,' Morrison recalls. 

Jasper Morrison

The ‘Thinking Man's Chair’ photographed in the courtyard of Morrison's London studio

(Image credit: Courtesy Jasper Morrison)

His interpretation of the design featured curved metal slats and tubular elements, and was equipped with two small round tables at the end of the sinuous arms. 'It was to be called ‘The Drinking Man’s Chair’. On my way back from a tobacconist’s shop with a packet of pipe cleaners to make a model with, I noticed the slogan ‘The Thinking Man Smokes’ on the packet, which I quickly adapted as a more sophisticated title,' he wrote in an essay looking back at the design's origin.

Jasper Morrison Cappellini interview

Sketches for the chair, 1987

(Image credit: Courtesy Jasper Morrison)

The chair was exhibited at Aram in 1987, where it was spotted by Giulio Cappellini. 'Morrison’s “Thinking Man’s Chair” immediately attracted my attention, and so I went to meet Jasper in his studio,' says Cappellini. 'That was the beginning of a friendship and collaboration that lasted for more than 30 years.' For Cappellini, Morrison has created several pieces that embody the designer's rational approach to furniture, from armchairs and beds to tables and office chairs. 'All his pieces are beautiful,' adds Cappellini. 'But I am particularly attached to the “Thinking Man’s Chair”, because it reminds me of the beginning of this extraordinary relationship.'

Jasper Morrison

‘Low Pad Chair’ by Jasper Morrison for Cappellini, 1999

(Image credit: Courtesy Jasper Morrison)

Here, as part of Giulio Cappellini’s guest editorship of Wallpaper* October 2023 (also including interviews with Barber OsgerbyPatricia Urquiola and Doshi Levien on Cappellini, and Cappellini’s vision for the interiors of tomorrow), the designer tell us about his collaboration with the design visionary, and how it has helped shape the studio's commercial success.

Jasper Morrison & Cappellini

Jasper Morrison Cappellini interview

(Image credit: Courtesy Jasper Morrison)

Wallpaper*: How did you meet Giulio Cappellini?

Jasper Morrison: In 1987, some of my work was exhibited at Zeev Aram’s shop in Covent Garden. I think Giulio saw the ‘Thinking Man’s Chair’ there, or in a 1988 article in Domus magazine, and then came to visit my studio. 

Jasper Morrison Cappellini interview

A sketch of the ‘Thinking Man's Chair’ concept, 1987

(Image credit: Courtesy Jasper Morrison)

Jasper Morrison Cappellini interview

The chair's technical drawings, 1987

(Image credit: Courtesy Jasper Morrison)

W*: What did you most enjoy about working with him?

JM: I think we understand each other very well. Whenever we meet, there’s an atmosphere of possibility, and a shared aim to make something new. Thirty-five years later, it’s the same – we sit down and talk about new projects with the same enthusiasm.

Jasper Morrison storage furniture

‘Universal System’, 1990

(Image credit: Courtesy Jasper Morrison)

W*: How has your collaboration with Cappellini helped shape your career?

JM: Early on, it made a huge difference to be working in Italy with Cappellini. Giulio was building the company into something very special and to be part of it was very valuable, it got me noticed and gave me the confidence and experience to work with other companies like Vitra, Alessi, Magis and Flos.

Jasper Morrison one-leg table

‘One Legged’ table, 1986-88

(Image credit: Courtesy Jasper Morrison)

W*: What is your vision for future landscapes in private and public interiors?

JM: What’s going on now has a decadent air that reminds me of the Postmodern moment and later swings towards the decorative. Sooner or later, I expect people will get tired of the formalism and there will be a return to something less showy.

