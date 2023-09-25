When Barber Osgerby met Giulio Cappellini

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The story of designers Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby's collaboration with Cappellini is rooted in Wallpaper* mythology: 'I saw a beautiful bentwood coffee table in Wallpaper's booth at a trade show in 1997, and I immediately knew I wanted to work with these amazing designers,' says Giulio Cappellini, who that day discovered the studio's Isokon table that started a fruitful collaboration with the designers.

‘Minibottle’ by Barber Osgerby for Cappellini (Image credit: Courtesy Cappellini)

'Their design language is elegant and their objects timeless. In fact, after many years, their products are still absolutely contemporary. I really like “Minibottle”, a small ceramic table, for the skilful use of the material.'

Here, the Barber Osgerby duo tell us about the beginning of their work with Cappellini, and how the collaboration has helped shape the studio's direction.

Barber Osgerby and Cappellini: interview

‘Loop’ table (Image credit: Courtesy Barber Osgerby)

Wallpaper*: How did you meet Giulio Cappellini?

Barber Osgerby: We first met Giulio Cappellini in 1997 at the London trade show, 100% Design. We’d only recently designed the ‘Loop’ table for Isokon and were approached by Wallpaper* magazine – which had itself only come into being a short while earlier – to exhibit with them. We offered to design the magazine’s booth, on the basis that the ‘Loop’ table would be positioned on the stand. [Founding Wallpaper* editor-in-chief] Tyler Brûlé was a huge supporter of our work and it was fitting that we were both starting something at the same time.

‘Loop’ desk by Barber Osgerby for Cappellini (Image credit: Courtesy Barber Osgerby)

On the Saturday, we went to the show together to meet Tyler at the booth and coincidentally Giulio Cappellini and Jasper Morrison happened to walk past. Tyler introduced us and Giulio expressed his love for the table, saying ‘I have to have it in my collection’. We were dumbfounded. It was a tremendously exciting moment for us, as he is such a hero of ours. It felt like an incredible coming together: everything in the right place at the right time.

The following April, Giulio took the ‘Loop’ table to Milan.

Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby with Giulio Cappellini, working on the ‘Filo’ sofa, a 2009 design manufactured by Cappellini for a private commission (Image credit: Courtesy Barber Osgerby)

W*: What did you most enjoy about working with him?

Barber Osgerby: A man of rare passion and intuition, Giulio has an affinity for design that most people don’t come close to - a deep and instinctive understanding of what is right and what isn't, of what is needed and what isn't. This mastery is reinforced by a zeal to get stuff done and not allow obstacles. He is also just a genuinely lovely soul of the industry.

Filo sofa (Image credit: Courtesy Barber Osgerby)

W*: How has your collaboration with Cappellini helped shape your studio/career?

B&O: Giulio has been our gateway to Italy - a country that has become the most significant cultural centre for us. When Giulio chooses to work with you, others can't help but take notice. He has given us valuable exposure and opportunities to learn and grow. His influence has been truly transformative.

(Image credit: Courtesy Barber Osgerby)

W*: What is your vision about future landscapes in private and public interiors?

Barber Osgerby: The lines between work and life have steadily blurred in recent times, propelled by the rise of the freelance economy and the dominance of the service industry. As a result, we now have the freedom to choose where we work and this has led to a fascinating convergence of environments. Public spaces are increasingly transforming into bustling workspaces, whose emphasis is not solely on productivity, but also on fostering a sense of community and social engagement. These dynamic spaces are designed to be flexible and multifunctional, catering to diverse needs.

Simultaneously, the interiors of our private spaces are undergoing significant evolution. Our homes are becoming a counterpoint to the workplace – more intimate and more personal, filled with meaningful objects and memories, some collected over time, others inherited, which create atmosphere and a sense of homeliness.

This merging of work and life, in conjunction with the transformation of the public and private realms, represents a paradigm shift in how we perceive and interact with our surroundings. It highlights our desire for greater flexibility, connectivity, balance and harmony across our professional and personal lives.

